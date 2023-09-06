Horoscope for Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Communications with others will blow hot and cold. When talking to your kids, or a romantic partner, or enjoying a fun social situation, your words will be like gold! However, work-related discussions might be a tad sticky. Patience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day for family conversations, especially about plans to entertain or redecorating ideas. Likewise, real-estate discussions will go well. Ironically, you might find yourself at odds with your kids or a romantic partner, so choose your words carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with Venus; however, it is at odds with your ruler Mercury. (Whaaat? ) This is why family discussions might be challenged. And yet, your ability to schmooze with everyday contacts is superb. Go figure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re eager to communicate to others, especially people from your past or contacts who have suddenly reappeared once again in your life. In fact, you will be very clear about what you want to say, and you will say it. This is a good day to resolve past issues.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with friends and members of groups are very warm and friendly. You won’t hesitate to speak up about financial matters, especially from the past. You want these matters clarified and clearly understood. You’ll be bold if you have to be.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The sun is in your sign lined up with your ruler Mercury, which will create more conversations with others. You’re eager to get your POV across to someone and will likely be more of a talker than a listener. Discussions about business, commerce and the exchange of ideas will appeal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fantastic day to do research because you’re happy to work behind the scenes; plus, you’re particularly interested in digging into the past whether it’s history or looking for answers to old problems or solutions to difficulties. You might explore travel plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with friends and members of groups will be lively today! This could be because you’re in touch with an old friend or someone you knew before in a group or an organization. Meanwhile, you look very good to authority figures. (In fact, a flirtation might begin.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to rehash old ideas with bosses, parents or people in authority. You might even resurrect something that didn’t fly before? Meanwhile, discussions with a partner or close friend about travel for pleasure will appeal. You’re going places!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will make great strides if you’re studying something, especially history or researching the past, because you have a strong focus today. You might also be keen to discuss your findings with someone. Travel plans will interest you as well. Meanwhile, romantic affection will flourish!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You couldn’t pick a better day to dig into old matters affecting inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. You’ll be like a dog with a bone because you intend to find what you’re looking for. Discussions with partners and close friends will be warm and friendly today. Possibly, a new romance will begin?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might attract someone to you today who is a real talker — they’ve got something to say. If so, be generous and listen to them because obviously they want to get something off your chest; or perhaps, they’re simply excited about a particular topic? Meanwhile, this is a pleasant day to hide at home, if you can swing this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Idris Elba (1972) shares your birthday today. You are hard-working and very creative. You often encounter unexpected events. This year simplicity is the key to your life. It’s time to create solid foundations. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Hard work is required to maintain your lifestyle.

