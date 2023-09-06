The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu planner: Caprese ravioli is perfect for dinner

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Caprese Ravioli is an easy meal you’ll enjoy.

Gwynn Galvin/SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Caprese ravioli

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the ravioli

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces mini cheese ravioli

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

12 ounces marinated or plain mozzarella bocconcini, halved and 1 tablespoon liquid reserved

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

Coarse salt, pepper and grated Parmesan to taste

Cook the ravioli according to package directions and drain. Transfer cooked ravioli to a serving dish and top with grape tomatoes, bocconcini and reserved marinade oil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with sliced basil. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste; serve with grated Parmesan.

Per serving: 539 calories, 27 grams protein, 33 grams fat (54% calories from fat), 19.1 grams saturated fat, 37 grams carbohydrate, 115 milligrams cholesterol, 352 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Italian marinated steak

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 to 14 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 beef top round steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Combine marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place marinade and steak in a resealable plastic bag; turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Grill steak over medium heat 12 to 14 minutes for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes before slicing across the grain in thin slices.

Per serving: 189 calories, 34 grams protein, 5 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 85 milligrams cholesterol, 163 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Layered salad

Makes about 12 cups

Preparation time: 20 minutes; chilling time: up to 8 hours

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

For the dressing:

1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added tomatoes with green chiles

8 ounces reduced-fat sour cream

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

For the salad:

6 cups chopped romaine or other lettuce

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed) whole kernel corn

2 Haas avocados, diced and sprinkled with fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup roasted red pepper strips

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

1 (6-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1/4 cup sliced green onions

NOTE: Reserve some lettuce, cheese and olives for garnish if desired.

Mix together all dressing ingredients; set aside. In a large, straight-sided salad bowl, layer 4 cups lettuce, black beans, corn, avocados, red pepper, 2 more cups lettuce, cheese and olives. Cover top with dressing. To garnish, top with reserved shredded lettuce, cheese, olives and green onions. Cover; refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Per serving: 200 calories, 8 grams protein, 12 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 360 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Rice bowls with fried eggs and avocado

Have fun and save money. Mix 4 thinly sliced green onions and 2 cups cooked brown rice in a small bowl; season to taste with coarse salt and pepper; mix well and divide into 4 individual bowls. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium high. Crack eggs into a small bowl and pour into skillet; season with salt and pepper and cook until desired doneness. Transfer each egg to the outside edge of each bowl. Divide 1 avocado into slices and place on other side of bowl. Serve with hot sauce at the table.

Three-cheese pasta

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Cook 2 1/2 cups penne or rigatoni pasta according to directions; drain. In a medium bowl, microwave, covered, 1 medium chopped orange bell pepper and 2 sliced green onions (including 3 inches onion tops, also sliced), on high (100% power) for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside. Place 3 tablespoons butter in a 2-quart container; microwave on medium (50% power) about 1 minute or until melted. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. With a whisk, mix in 2 cups 1% milk. Cover and microwave on high about 5 minutes. Stir after the first 2 minutes and then stir again occasionally until thickened. Mix in 1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese and 1/2 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese until melted. Add the cooked pasta and vegetables; mix well. Pour mixture into baking dish. Top with panko; bake 30 minutes or until hot and slightly brown on top. Serve with fresh green beens and soft rolls.

