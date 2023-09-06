Menu planner: Caprese ravioli is perfect for dinner

Caprese ravioli

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the ravioli

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces mini cheese ravioli

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

12 ounces marinated or plain mozzarella bocconcini, halved and 1 tablespoon liquid reserved

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

Coarse salt, pepper and grated Parmesan to taste

Cook the ravioli according to package directions and drain. Transfer cooked ravioli to a serving dish and top with grape tomatoes, bocconcini and reserved marinade oil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with sliced basil. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste; serve with grated Parmesan.

Per serving: 539 calories, 27 grams protein, 33 grams fat (54% calories from fat), 19.1 grams saturated fat, 37 grams carbohydrate, 115 milligrams cholesterol, 352 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Italian marinated steak

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 to 14 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 beef top round steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Combine marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place marinade and steak in a resealable plastic bag; turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Grill steak over medium heat 12 to 14 minutes for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes before slicing across the grain in thin slices.

Per serving: 189 calories, 34 grams protein, 5 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 85 milligrams cholesterol, 163 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Layered salad

Makes about 12 cups

Preparation time: 20 minutes; chilling time: up to 8 hours

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

For the dressing:

1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added tomatoes with green chiles

8 ounces reduced-fat sour cream

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

For the salad:

6 cups chopped romaine or other lettuce

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed) whole kernel corn

2 Haas avocados, diced and sprinkled with fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup roasted red pepper strips

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

1 (6-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1/4 cup sliced green onions

NOTE: Reserve some lettuce, cheese and olives for garnish if desired.

Mix together all dressing ingredients; set aside. In a large, straight-sided salad bowl, layer 4 cups lettuce, black beans, corn, avocados, red pepper, 2 more cups lettuce, cheese and olives. Cover top with dressing. To garnish, top with reserved shredded lettuce, cheese, olives and green onions. Cover; refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Per serving: 200 calories, 8 grams protein, 12 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 360 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Rice bowls with fried eggs and avocado

Have fun and save money. Mix 4 thinly sliced green onions and 2 cups cooked brown rice in a small bowl; season to taste with coarse salt and pepper; mix well and divide into 4 individual bowls. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium high. Crack eggs into a small bowl and pour into skillet; season with salt and pepper and cook until desired doneness. Transfer each egg to the outside edge of each bowl. Divide 1 avocado into slices and place on other side of bowl. Serve with hot sauce at the table.

Three-cheese pasta

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Cook 2 1/2 cups penne or rigatoni pasta according to directions; drain. In a medium bowl, microwave, covered, 1 medium chopped orange bell pepper and 2 sliced green onions (including 3 inches onion tops, also sliced), on high (100% power) for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside. Place 3 tablespoons butter in a 2-quart container; microwave on medium (50% power) about 1 minute or until melted. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. With a whisk, mix in 2 cups 1% milk. Cover and microwave on high about 5 minutes. Stir after the first 2 minutes and then stir again occasionally until thickened. Mix in 1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese and 1/2 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese until melted. Add the cooked pasta and vegetables; mix well. Pour mixture into baking dish. Top with panko; bake 30 minutes or until hot and slightly brown on top. Serve with fresh green beens and soft rolls.