Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 3

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Sycamore’s Tyler Curtis (4) and Burke Gautcher (10) react during the game against Simeon at Gately Stadium.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (9) (2-0) 117 1
2. Loyola (3) (2-0) 111 2
3. York (2-0) 96 3
4. Maine South (1-1) 62 5
5. Barrington (2-0) 60 T7
6. Glenbard West (1-1) 44 4
7. O’Fallon (2-0) 43 9
8. Palatine (1-1) 38 T7
9. Marist (1-1) 20 NR
10. Naperville North (1-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Huntley 14, Bolingbrook 12, South Elgin 9, Lockport 9, Naperville Central 4, Oswego 3, Warren 2, Belleville East 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (11) (2-0) 110 1
2. St. Rita (2-0) 102 2
3. St. Charles North (2-0) 81 4
4. Batavia (1-1) 77 2
5. Hersey (2-0) 72 5
6. Normal (2-0) 55 7
7. Edwardsville (2-0) 40 10
8. Brother Rice (1-1) 37 3
9. Quincy (2-0) 33 NR
10. Downers Grove North (2-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Hononegah 12, Wheaton North 7, Yorkville 2, Moline 2, Prospect 2, Jacobs 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (1-1) 109 1
2. Kankakee (1) (2-0) 91 4
3. Lake Zurich (2-0) 86 5
4. Geneva (2-0) 68 6
5. Normal West (2-0) 45 8
6. Libertyville (2-0) 42 9
7. Cary-Grove (2-0) 39 T10
8. Providence (1-1) 33 3
(tie) Notre Dame (2-0) 33 T10
10. Belvidere North (2-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 10, Chatham Glenwood 10, Champaign Centennial 6, Carmel 3, Lemont 2, Deerfield 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (9) (2-0) 107 1
2. Prairie Ridge (2) (2-0) 99 2
3. Sycamore (2-0) 87 T3
4. Benet (2-0) 56 9
5. Peoria (1-1) 46 6
6. Morgan Park (1-1) 32 5
7. Metamora (2-0) 31 T10
8. Carmel (2-0) 27 T10
9. Nazareth (0-2) 24 T3
10. Fenwick (2-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin 20, Antioch 13, Glenbard South 13, Mahomet-Seymour 11, St. Francis 11, Mascoutah 2, Highland 2, Marion 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (6) (2-0) 105 1
2. IC Catholic (5) (2-0) 98 2
3. Morris (2-0) 81 3
4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 80 4
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 58 5
6. Mt. Zion (2-0) 48 8
7. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 47 7
8. Carterville (2-0) 34 9
9. Murphysboro (0-0) 23 10
10. Geneseo (2-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 6, St. Laurence 3, Coal City 2, Johnsburg 1, Normal University 1, Plano 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (10) (2-0) 108 2
2. Williamsville (1) (2-0) 94 4
3. Montini (2-0) 87 5
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) 70 1
5. Stanford Olympia (2-0) 46 7
6. Princeton (1-1) 44 1
7. Wilmington (1-1) 35 9
8. Tolono Unity (1-1) 34 3
9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 27 NR
10. Reed-Custer (1-1) 11 6

Others receiving votes: Greenville 9, Fairbury Prairie Central 8, Roxana 7, Genoa-Kingston 5, DuQuoin 4, Eureka 3, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel Ill. 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Benton 2, Sullivan 2.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (2-0) 110 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 91 2
3. Seneca (2-0) 80 4
4. Athens (2-0) 78 3
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (2-0) 59 9
6. Johnston City (2-0) 29 NR
7. El Paso-Gridley (2-0) 23 NR
8. Rockridge (1-1) 23 10
9. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 21 5
10. Knoxville (2-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Westville 14, Pana 13, Shelbyville 12, Nashville 11, Marian Central 8, Decatur St. Teresa 7, Leo 2, Farmington 2, Trenton Wesclin 1, Momence 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (10) (2-0) 100 1
2. Forreston (2-0) 80 2
3. Althoff Catholic (2-0) 73 4
4. Camp Point Central (2-0) 69 3
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 53 5
6. Newman Central Catholic (2-0) 31 8
7.Fulton (0-2) 17 6
8. Morrison (2-0) 16 NR
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 15 7
(tie) Galena (2-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Dakota 11, Hope Academy 11, Aurora Christian 10, LeRoy 9, Carrollton 8, Dupo 4, St. Bede 4, Calhoun 4, Winchester West Central 3, Tuscola 2, Ottawa Marquette 1.

