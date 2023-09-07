The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Immigration

Migrant families allegedly forced to leave South Side shelter

Four men say they weren’t allowed to enter the shelter because they had found jobs. The staff refused to let them join their wives and kids, prompting them to leave the shelter for O’Hare Airport.

By  Michael Loria
   
A family from Venezuela, who said they are waiting to be relocated to a shelter, walks outside O’Hare International Airport, where many of them are staying in a curtained-off section of the airport.

A family from Venezuela, who said they are waiting to be relocated to a shelter, walks outside O’Hare International Airport, where many of them are staying in a curtained-off section of the airport.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A group of migrant fathers, anticipating a joyous reunion with their families after several days away working on a construction job, arrived at a South Side shelter on Thursday evening only to be turned away by staff because the men had found jobs.

The men were away working in Wisconsin and had just arrived at the Lake Shore Hotel, 4900b S. Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood about 8 p.m. Staff learned that the men had been working and wouldn’t allow them to enter. 

That prompted the men’s wives and eight children, who were inside, to also leave the shelter.

“We arrived today, and they kicked us out because we were working,” said one father who declined to give his name. He said they were “out on the street with all our suitcases and bags and everything.”

A security guard walks past the curtained-off section of O’Hare Airport where migrants are staying.

A security guard walks past the curtained-off section of O’Hare Airport where migrants are staying.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“They didn’t let our husbands in,” one woman said. “We weren’t going to stay without them.”

The city did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why the group was kicked out, nor did Favorite Healthcare Staffing, the agency that the city has contracted with to run its shelters.

After an hour on the street outside the hotel, the men, women and children, 16 in all, headed for O’Hare International Airport, the temporary shelter where they had been staying before moving to the hotel. 

Another migrant at the shelter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals by staff, was surprised that the group wasn’t allowed to at least spend the night. 

“With it being cold, with them having kids,” said the migrant from Venezuela, “you’d think they’d have more compassion.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

