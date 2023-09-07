The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
NFL Sports

Lions spoil Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration by rallying to win in NFL opener

Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 left and Detroit held on for a 21-20 victory.

By  Dave Skretta | AP
   
SHARE Lions spoil Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration by rallying to win in NFL opener
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

David Montgomery scores the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter Thursday night against the Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 remaining in the game, and Detroit held on for a sloppy 21-20 victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s season opener Thursday night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had six catches for 71 yards and a score, and Lions rookie Brian Branch returned Patrick Mahomes’ first pick in an opener 50 yards for another touchdown as Detroit snapped the Chiefs’ eight-game Week 1 winning streak.

The Lions were trying to run out the clock when Goff had a fourth-down pass near midfield batted down with 2:30 left, giving the Chiefs a chance. But they made a mess of it: Kadarius Toney dropped a potential 20-yard gain, another 20-yard pass was called back for holding, and Skyy Moore also dropped a pass before a false start left Mahomes heaving a fourth-and-25 throw downfield.

When it fell incomplete and Detroit took over, Montgomery ran for a first down that allowed the Lions to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished with 226 yards passing and two touchdowns, despite his receivers dripping a slew of passes. He also was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, whose self-inflicted wounds proved too much to overcome.

Next Up In NFL
First test for ‘new’ Bears defense: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon
Bears QB Justin Fields knows the Packers better than any team in the NFL
Bears local TV/radio programming primer for game days
Bears DT Justin Jones vows his team will give ‘beatdowns’ to Packers
FOX plans to lean into Jordan Love-Justin Fields matchup on Packers-Bears broadcast
Richie Zyontz, Rich Russo reflect on FOX Sports’ place in media entering 30th NFL season
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his inaugural address during the city of Chicago’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena. At a forum Thursday, he laid out his vision for the rest of his first term and announced that he planned to run for reelection.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson says he’ll run for reelection, says youth are the key to Chicago’s success
Mayor Brandon Johnson sat down with Economic Club of Chicago chairman Sean Connolly and discussed his strategy for improving the lives of Chicagoans.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
090523_Sky_at_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2___1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What’s at stake if the Sky fail to make playoffs?
Lottery rules and the Sky’s odds of sending the No. 1 pick to the Wings if they fail to make the playoffs.
By Annie Costabile
 
A family from Venezuela, who said they are waiting to be relocated to a shelter, walks outside O’Hare International Airport, where many of them are staying in a curtained-off section of the airport.
News
Migrant families allegedly forced to leave South Side shelter
Four men say they weren’t allowed to enter the shelter because they had found jobs. The staff refused to let them join their wives and kids, prompting them to leave the shelter for O’Hare Airport.
By Michael Loria
 
1666587138.jpg
Cubs
Cubs homegrown pitching taking on plenty of responsibility down the stretch
The Cubs lost 6-2 Thursday in their series opener against the Diamondbacks.
By Maddie Lee
 
Larry Snelling, the mayor’s pick for police superintendent, addresses a community forum Thursday at the National Museum of Mexican Art. Snelling’s to-do list includes restoring trust between citizens and police.
City Hall
Mayor’s pick for top cop asks for collaboration from community at public forum: ‘We have to be partners in this’
Larry Snelling calls on the public to be partners with the Chicago Police Department in addressing deep-rooted community problems and fighting crime.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 