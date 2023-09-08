Man killed in Lake View shooting

A 28-year-old man has died following a shooting Saturday inside a home in Lake View on the North Side.
The man suffered a gunshot wound about 5:20 a.m. inside a home in the 3300 block of North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center initially in critical condition, police said.
He was pronounced dead Sunday at 2:23 p.m, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police have not released any additional details.
The Latest
Se descubrió que los 14 mintieron en sus solicitudes de préstamos PPP de ser trabajadores independientes y algunos inventaron negocios falsos.
Aging isn’t for cowards. Longevity is a blessing that should be celebrated, not ridiculed. Longtime Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell aims to view aging in a different light in her new column, called “Starting Over.”
Por lo menos una de las personas arrestadas era migrante.
DuSable Lake Shore Drive welcomes cyclists, beachgoers enjoy the remaining days of summer, and the Sun-Times visits the Illinois governor’s mansion.
No Aaron Rodgers, no problem? Not so fast, Bears-Packers will be a battle even without Aaron Rodgers
This confidence is an attitude with which I am neither familiar nor comfortable. That’s a nice way of saying, “Are you people insane?”