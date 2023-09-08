The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Man killed in Lake View shooting

The man was shot inside a home in the 3300 block of North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 28-year-old man has died following a shooting Saturday inside a home in Lake View on the North Side.

The man suffered a gunshot wound about 5:20 a.m. inside a home in the 3300 block of North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center initially in critical condition, police said.

He was pronounced dead Sunday at 2:23 p.m, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released any additional details.

Más de una docena de empleados dejan CPS tras acusaciones de fraude en préstamos federales
Cuatro arrestos por incidentes en estación de policía que alberga migrantes
Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Bally’s landlord at Medinah Temple hits $20 million jackpot with temporary casino
Bally’s temporary casino at Medinah Temple opens Saturday
Chicago firefighter gets $52K in back pay, retroactive promotion for test denied during military service
A la jefa de operaciones escolares, Crystal Cooper, y otras 11 personas se les ha prohibido volver a trabajar para CPS después de renunciar o ser despedidos luego de la investigación.
La Voz Chicago
Más de una docena de empleados dejan CPS tras acusaciones de fraude en préstamos federales
Se descubrió que los 14 mintieron en sus solicitudes de préstamos PPP de ser trabajadores independientes y algunos inventaron negocios falsos.
By Lauren FitzPatrick
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in late July.
Columnists
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the problem. We are.
Aging isn’t for cowards. Longevity is a blessing that should be celebrated, not ridiculed. Longtime Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell aims to view aging in a different light in her new column, called “Starting Over.”
By Mary Mitchell
 
Un robo ocurrió alrededor de las 6:20 a.m. el miércoles en la estación ubicada en la cuadra 1400 al sur de Blue Island Avenue, dijo la policía. Luego, otra persona atacó a un oficial que comenzó a perseguir al ladrón, dijo la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cuatro arrestos por incidentes en estación de policía que alberga migrantes
Por lo menos una de las personas arrestadas era migrante.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Members of the Rich Township High School marching band make an entrance during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University.
Photography
Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
DuSable Lake Shore Drive welcomes cyclists, beachgoers enjoy the remaining days of summer, and the Sun-Times visits the Illinois governor’s mansion.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
No Aaron Rodgers, no problem? Not so fast, Bears-Packers will be a battle even without Aaron Rodgers
This confidence is an attitude with which I am neither familiar nor comfortable. That’s a nice way of saying, “Are you people insane?”
By Rick Morrissey
 