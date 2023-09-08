Man killed in Lake View shooting

A 28-year-old man has died following a shooting Saturday inside a home in Lake View on the North Side.

The man suffered a gunshot wound about 5:20 a.m. inside a home in the 3300 block of North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center initially in critical condition, police said.

He was pronounced dead Sunday at 2:23 p.m, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released any additional details.

