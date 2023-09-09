Horoscope for Saturday, September 9, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to do something to spruce up your home and make things look better. You will enjoy talking to family members because everything to do with home and family will receive a positive boost. Look around to see what improvements you can make. Make a list.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Communications will go well, especially when talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. You feel very positive about your environment, which is why you’re up for entertaining diversions, fun times as well as playful activities with kids. Grab some fun time!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have excellent moneymaking ideas, especially related to a home business or a business that deals with homes or real estate. Alternatively, some of you might buy something to make your home feel better, look better or function better. Relations with a parent will be positive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day for you because your feelings and inclinations are in sync with your analytical sense of purpose. In other words, the two are supporting each other instead of being at odds with each other, as is often the case. So, if you think of something, you’ll likely go ahead and do it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a happy, positive day for you! Take some time for yourself to plan, ruminate and consider something. You might even research something to get more data or the right facts. People will also be willing to help you, as usual.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will enjoy schmoozing with friends today as well as members of groups and organizations because you feel sociable, friendly and happy to talk to others. In fact, it will please you if you have a chance to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, which could be helpful. Yes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re prepared to talk to people in authority today — bosses, teachers, parents and even the police, because with Mars in your sign, you feel assertive, confident and ready to meet the world. Furthermore, you’ve done your homework. (Let’s face it: That’s half the battle.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re interested in many things dealing with broad topics, philosophy, metaphysics, foreign countries, social agendas — you name it. This is why you will enjoy talking to people who are informed and have something to offer. You want to be intellectually stimulated.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a solid day for discussions about shared property, the wealth and resources of others, especially your partner, debt, taxes and inheritances. You’re eager to get information you need so that you are informed and can make good decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with close friends, spouses and partners will be lively and interactive because your mind is full of ideas, and others are keen to share what they know as well. That makes this the perfect day to learn new information and get the skinny on something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Coworkers are supportive with ideas and discussions. Likewise, if you are checking out health issues, health and support workers will also be informative and willing to discuss what you need to know. People are eager to share ideas today, which is nice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are in a creative headspace today, which is why you will love to discuss the arts, music and new ideas about many topics. You will also enjoy time spent with children as well as checking out sports events and social diversions. This is a stimulating day!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Hugh Grant (1960) shares your birthday. You are clever, sharp, witty and inquisitive. Nevertheless, you present a serious demeanor to your world. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Create some solitude so that you can renew your spiritual or religious beliefs this year. Explore meditation, yoga or some form of introspection.

