The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

J.B. for V.P.? Call from Harris' presidential campaign puts Pritzker in mix as possible running mate

Asked on CNN if he would accept the No. 2 slot if it was offered, Pritzker replied, “I love being governor of Illinois. … I’d be reluctant to make a change, but it’d be hard to resist a call and consideration if the nominee called me to ask to be considered for vice president.”

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE J.B. for V.P.? Call from Harris' presidential campaign puts Pritzker in mix as possible running mate
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a rally to support Illinois Democrats with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the campus of University of Illinois Chicago on Sept. 16, 2022.

Scott Olson/Getty Images-file

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign called Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday to gauge his interest in running for vice president, the first indication that the Illinois governor is on the shortlist of Democrats under consideration to join the ticket.

Pritzker spoke with the Harris campaign about the role Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

Appearing on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker was asked whether he is being considered as Harris’ running mate, and the governor responded that he was unable to comment on “private conversations.”

Asked by Tapper if he would accept the post if it was offered, Pritzker replied, “Well, I think you know, I love being governor of Illinois. The people of Illinois graced me with that title for the last two elections. And, you know, I’d be reluctant to make a change, but it’d be hard to resist a call and consideration if the nominee called me to ask to be considered for vice president.”

A Pritzker spokeswoman on Wednesday said, “the governor’s comment speaks for itself.”

On Tuesday, Pritzker said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he had not been asked for vetting materials.

“I love being the governor of the State of Illinois, and I’ve been out on the campaign trail fighting hard for Democrats to win... I’m very interested in making sure that Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States,” Pritzker said.

Hours later, Pritzker told CNN’s Erin Burnett “obviously you’d have to consider it if you’re asked.”

Consideration for vice president comes after days of jockeying by Pritzker, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and others.

Pritzker, who has presidential ambitions, did not aspire to be a vice president — but became open to the possibility after Harris announced her run. The Democratic governor, despite months of campaigning for President Joe Biden and appearing on national television, has still struggled to raise his profile outside of Illinois, according to polls.

But as he proved in his 2018 run for governor, which he jump-started an astounding 18 months before election day, an unlimited amount of money can help raise your profile. Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt fortune, has poured $323 million into his two campaigns. And he’s viewed as a favorable candidate to the Harris campaign to help wedge, or boost, any fundraising gaps.

He’s also built up a loyal base of staffers, who are ready to jump whenever he’s ready.

Pritzker, 59, is a political junkie, and has deep ties to California Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was a close friend to his mother. Pritzker lost his mother, who suffered from alcoholism, in a gruesome car accident when he was 17, only 10 years after his father died of a heart attack at age 39.

Pritzker has credited his mother for instilling his early interest in abortion rights and progressive activism.

In his first term, the Gold Coast Democrat signed four budgets, touted improvements in the state’s shoddy financial ratings, and signed legislation that raised the minimum wage, legalized marijuana and enshrined the right to get an abortion in Illinois at a historic time. And he led the state through the devastating pandemic.

In January 2023, he signed legislation to ban assault weapons in Illinois, a measure which has thus far survived several legal challenges.

As a potential vice president, Pritzker will be able to show off his hands-on campaigning skills. During Pritzker’s first gubernatorial run, his staffers learned the then political newcomer couldn’t leave a room without shaking every person’s hand.

Next Up In Politics
Democrats expect Republican leaders to send more buses of migrants to Chicago before the DNC
Los propietarios del United Center planean un enorme campus de usos mixtos de $7,000 millones alrededor del estadio
Chicago Park District updates public participation rules for board meetings
Trump and Republicans are suddenly on their heels, scrambling against Kamala Harris
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Business leaders form political action committee to 'cut across party lines'
The Latest
Rendering of the proposed $7 billion mixed-use development that would surround the United Center. If approved, the 10-year project — called The 1901 Project — would start in spring 2025.
La Voz Chicago
Los propietarios del United Center planean un enorme campus de usos mixtos de $7,000 millones alrededor del estadio
Los planes incluyen un auditorio, viviendas, parques y espacios peatonales como parte de un proyecto de 10 años de duración que podría comenzar en 2025.
By Abby Miller
 
Kimberlynn Bolanos
La Voz Chicago
Ordenan una nueva evaluación mental para la mujer que mató a su bebé y que luego se sacó los ojos en la cárcel
Una corte de apelaciones le pidió a un juez del Condado de Cook que reconsidere si Kimberlynn Bolaños era mentalmente capaz cuando se declaró culpable en 2016. En una audiencia el martes, el juez hizo arreglos para otra evaluación mental.
By Andy Grimm
 
Big Ten Media Days Football
College Sports
Northwestern's David Braun isn't half bad. Who saw all this coming?
At halftime of last season’s game against Minnesota, everything started to get better for the Wildcats. Braun was right at the heart of it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Sports Media
NBA rejects bid by Turner Sports' parent company, sticks with Amazon Prime Video
This coming season will end a nearly four-decade run of games being on TNT.
By AP
 
2024 USA Basketball Showcase - USA v Australia
Olympic Sports
Athletes with Chicago-area ties competing at Paris Summer Olympic Games
From Korbin Albert to Maddie Zimmer, we have the list of athletes with ties to area.
By Sun-Times staff
 