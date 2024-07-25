The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
DNC 2024 Crime Politics

As DNC looms, so do concerns over the Chicago Police Department's response to protests

The department got a black eye over how it dealt with protests following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. And the images of cops beating demonstrators with batons during the Democratic convention in 1968 are still seared into the national consciousness.

By  Tom Schuba and Frank Main
   
Protesters square off with Chicago police in late May 2020 at Kinzie and State streets during a protest over the killing of George Floyd.

Protesters square off with Chicago police in late May 2020 at Kinzie and State streets during a protest over the killing of George Floyd.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Share

Thousands of Chicago police officers squared off with screaming protesters who lobbed projectiles as smoke forced the beleaguered cops to communicate with hand signs.

But that was just the training they went through leading up to next month’s Democratic National Convention, with actors posing as demonstrators inside McCormick Place.

Rank-and-file officers say the recent live exercises have them ready for any unruly crowds outside the convention sites. Yet the Chicago Police Department’s troubled history continues to loom over those preparations.

The department got a black eye over how it dealt with protests following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. And the images of cops beating demonstrators with batons during the Democratic convention in 1968 are still seared into the national consciousness.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling insists CPD has learned from past mistakes and says he’s hoping for the best — while preparing for the worst.

“We will respond to protect people’s rights. We will respond to protect the city,” Snelling told reporters on July 15. “And we just want to make sure that we keep it as peaceful as we possibly can.”

Larry Snelling addresses the media in August 2023 after Mayor Brandon Johnson selects him as Chicago's police superintendent.

Larry Snelling addresses the media in August 2023 after Mayor Brandon Johnson selects him as Chicago’s police superintendent.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

‘Branding protesters as criminals’

In the lead-up to the convention, the city has faced court challenges from organizations looking to have their voices heard as the eyes of the world turn to Chicago. One federal lawsuit involves groups calling for an end to the assault Israel launched in Palestine after being attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The groups are fighting to protest within “sight and sound” of the United Center, where party delegates will gather. But organizers have said they’ll still take to the streets if they aren’t granted permission.

In a July 12 court filing, the groups cited a news article estimating that as many as 100,000 protesters could descend on Chicago for the convention, although it’s unclear how many will actually show up.

Reports detailing the last two in-person Democratic conventions show that similar estimates were overblown. At the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, demonstrations were infrequent and remained calm.

In recent months, pro-Palestinian protesters have been highly visible across Chicago. While the protests have remained peaceful, police have been deployed to arrest dozens of demonstrators in some cases.

People march down State Street in May in support of Palestine and against the war in Gaza.

People march down State Street in May in support of Palestine and against the war in Gaza.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Meanwhile, a new mass arrest policy developed ahead of the convention has faced stiff criticism from a coalition of community groups that serve as a check on the city’s court-ordered reform efforts.

In March, the coalition warned an early version of the policy “eviscerates protections” that are otherwise granted to protesters. After it was overhauled during private settlement talks, those same groups continued to voice “serious concerns” in a court filing in June.

They argued the revised policy doesn’t sufficiently restrict the use of pepper spray, and it fails to draw a line between crowds protected under the First Amendment and those engaged in illegal activity, like looting.

“CPD is going into this kind of branding protesters as criminals,” said Alexandra Block, an attorney with the ACLU of Illinois who represents the coalition. “And that sets up the wrong mindset.”

Block said CPD failed to engage with groups seeking protest permits and seemingly viewed the new policy as “a done deal” without getting adequate input from the community members and the coalition. “It feels very high-handed,” she said.

Training was ‘scary and nerve wracking’

Block said training for the convention was apparently “behind schedule” and wasn’t updated to reflect the policy changes. But a police supervisor told the Sun-Times that he and his officers got a lot out of the dramatic simulations staged at McCormick Place.

Dozens of people posed as protesters, throwing things at the supervisor and a group of tactical officers as noise blared from speakers and smoke machines made it hard to communicate. “It is scary and nerve wracking, but now we are prepared,” the supervisor said.

He said undercover officers will work the crowds this year, as they’ve done during other large demonstrations. He worked undercover during the 2012 NATO Summit, a meeting of world leaders that the police brass was credited for handling well.

The supervisor said officers are already accustomed to dealing with angry, confrontational crowds because they’ve worked during this year’s pro-Palestine marches in downtown Chicago. He thinks the same groups will be energized during the convention.

Thousands march through the Loop in May in support of Palestine.

Thousands march through the Loop in May support of Palestine.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

“I have a feeling they will come out in big numbers,” the supervisor said.

Some officers have already faced complaints over their handlingand even involvement — in the recent protests.

But Supt. Snelling has credited the police response, insisting that cops have “handled themselves very well” and “limited clashes with these protesters.” He has said that training ahead of the convention was built around lessons learned from the disastrous response to protests in the summer of 2020.

The city’s Office of the Inspector General found that cops were “outflanked, under-equipped and unprepared to respond to the scale of the protests and unrest” that followed George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

Oversight officials brace for misconduct complaints

Those demonstrations led to a deluge of complaints against officers, some of which were still being investigated.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said the oversight agency was receiving hundreds of complaints some days — close to the number of complaints that are typically received over a month or longer.

COPA is charged with vetting misconduct complaints and referring some to the police department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs. The oversight agency investigates allegations of officers using excessive force and being verbally abusive, while BIA handles alleged operational violations, like cops covering their name plates and badges.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

A 15-person team will manage the intake process, but more staff is available to help if there’s an “influx” of complaints, Kersten said. COPA will also be monitoring social media for videos and other information that could be used to open an investigation.

During the Republican National Convention, a group of assisting officers from Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a man blocks from the convention site.

Given that outside law enforcement agencies will also be traveling to Chicago to work the Democratic convention, Kersten said it will be important to distinguish whether a CPD officer or someone from another jurisdiction is accused of misconduct.

“That will be a unique wrinkle that we did not have in the 2020 protests,” she noted.

Secret Service under scrutiny ahead of DNC

The convention comes at a fraught and unprecedented time for the country.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, caving to pressure from allies concerned about his age and fitness. Just over a week earlier, his Republican rival Donald Trump was wounded by a sniper’s bullet as he spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Secret Service, responsible for securing the Democratic convention sites, has been castigated for allowing the would-be assassin to scale a roof and fire at the former president with a rifle. On July 23, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down.

Then-U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies Monday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Then-U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies Monday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Rod Lamkey / Associated Press

Cheatle, who was born in Hinsdale and raised downstate, said she was resigning to avoid being a distraction from the agency’s mission. “This incident does not define us,” she wrote in a resignation letter to staff members.

It’s unclear how her abrupt departure may affect impact planning and preparedness for the convention.

Police spokespeople wouldn’t make Snelling available for an interview and didn’t respond to questions.

More 2024 Democratic National Convention coverage
Kamala Harris
Elections
Things to know about AKA, Kamala Harris’ sorority
The vice president is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., a Black Greek-letter organization. Her more than 300,000 “sorors” plan to play a large role in the November presidential election.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
DNC 2024
Here's what the Biden, Harris switch means for the DNC — and other FAQs about the convention
Will Joe Biden still be at the Democratic National Convention? And what’s a delegate anyway? Here’s what to know about the Chicago convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Asylum seekers who are moving from the shelter at High Ridge YMCA step out of buses outside Richard J. Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood, where they will be staying temporarily, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
Democrats expect Republican leaders to send more buses of migrants to Chicago before the DNC
A fresh influx of asylum-seekers could be used to embarrass local Democratic officials during the convention.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.
DNC 2024
Kamala Harris campaign considering J.B. Pritzker for vice presidential candidate
Harris’ campaign called the governor to discuss the No. 2 spot on Wednesday, a source told the Sun-Times. “I’d be reluctant to make a change, but it’d be hard to resist a call and consideration if the nominee called me to ask to be considered for vice president,” Pritzker said on CNN.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks to voters during a rally at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wisconsin Tuesday.
DNC 2024
Virtual roll call to start voting to nominate Kamala Harris could be as early as Aug. 1
The goal is for the nominee to be selected by Aug.7 in order to lock in access to ballots in every state by not waiting for the Democratic convention in Chicago running Aug. 19-22.
By Lynn Sweet
 
HARRISMIL-072424-01.JPG
DNC 2024
Harris kicks off presidential bid in Wisconsin, vowing to unite Dems, beat Trump: ‘We are not going back’
The rally in West Allis, just outside Milwaukee, came a day after the vice president earned the support of enough delegates to secure the nomination, which is expected to come formally in early August via a virtual roll call.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, the only black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, gestures during a news conference at Howard University in Washington Monday, Sept. 22, 2003 where she formally declared her candidacy for president, forging ahead with a long-shot bid in an otherwise all-male contest for the White House. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Fran Spielman Show
Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate
“They’re going to do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun told the Sun-Times. “There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.
La Voz Chicago
Pritzker, Durbin y Duckworth se unen al coro de apoyo de Illinois a Kamala Harris como presidenta
El gobernador J.B. Pritzker, que había estado en las listas de posibles sustitutos del Presidente Joe Biden, dijo el lunes por la mañana que había hablado con Harris y le había dicho que la decisión del presidente “fue una verdadera sorpresa”.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Lynn Sweet
 
US Vice President Kamala Harris, with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (R, top), salutes as she descends from Air Force Two at Delaware National Air Guard base in New Castle, Delaware, on July 22, 2024.
Columnists
Vice presidents are always obscure — until they're not
One-third of American presidents were formerly vice president. Kamala Harris would be the 16th VP to ascend to the top spot.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Wabash-Lights-Next-Stop-Chicago.png
Art
Green Line to pulse with colorful lights in art project timed to DNC
‘Next Stop: Chicago’ hopes to draw conventioneers, locals out of downtown with seven installations along the CTA line.
By Erica Thompson  and Stefano Esposito
 
Election 2024 Harris
Politics
AKA sorority sisters filled with pride as Kamala Harris steps in for Joe Biden weeks before DNC
Individual members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. — whose headquarters are in Chicago — have begun mobilizing in masses to support their “soror” in the historic race for president.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024.
DNC 2024
With Biden stepping aside and Harris in, gloom over Chicago convention lifts
Some major donors signaled their distress about Biden staying in the race by declining to write more checks or host events. That concern dissolved within hours of Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic 2024 nominee, with no rival coming forward.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Maya Rudolph appears at the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears at a luncheon for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington on April 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
Movies and TV
Will Maya Rudolph reprise her Kamala Harris role on 'SNL'?
She played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle.
By AP
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.
DNC 2024
Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth join chorus of Illinois support for Kamala Harris as president
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had been on short lists as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden, said Monday morning he had spoken to Harris and told her the president’s decision “came as a genuine surprise.”
By Tina Sfondeles  and Lynn Sweet
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.
DNC 2024
Not all Illinois Democrats fall in line with Kamala Harris replacing President Biden
Some Democrats are staying mum, with just weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago next month.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
First lady Jill Biden, left, and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff, right, watch as President Joe Biden, center left, raises the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris as they view the Independence Day firework display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, July 4, 2024, in Washington. She's already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Biden's ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ORG XMIT: WX545
Nation/World
Biden ends 2024 reelection bid, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out Donald Trump’s many falsehoods.
By AP
 
Joe Biden
Columnists
It's hard to walk away, but it was time for Joe to go
It wasn’t just one bad night but what that bad night represented.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Joe Biden
DNC 2024
Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign. What could that mean for J.B. Pritzker’s political future?
While Pritzker has emphatically expressed his support of Biden, he’s also not quashed the narrative that he has White House ambitions.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
David Letterman speaks at an event, March 12, 2020, in New York. Letterman will headline a fundraiser with President Joe Biden on July 29, 2024, at the home of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.
Politics
David Letterman to headline Biden fundraiser on July 29 hosted by Hawaii governor
The fundraiser will be at the home of a family friend on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The campaign has at least 10 other fundraising events over the last 10 days of July.
By AP
 
President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for Biden to reconsider his election bid.
DNC 2024
Biden's campaign chair says he's staying in the race; Casten, Garcia ask president to drop out
Six more Democratic members of Congress called on Biden to drop out, making the total now 28.
By Zeke Miller Lisa Mascaro , and 2 more
 
Protesters march around the security perimeter on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.
RNC 2024
Mellow in Milwaukee. RNC demonstrations remain peaceful, infrequent
By Thursday evening, the largest protest of the convention saw about a thousand people marching through downtown streets. Chicago is expecting a bigger presence.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has one hand over his heart and the other high in the air as he speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
RNC 2024
JD Vance hammers swing state roots as Trump's VP pick in RNC speech
Vance went heavy on mentions of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio — and his humble Appalachian roots as documented in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ — on the third night of the Republican National Convention.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood speaks with a delegate at the Illinois Delegation breakfast in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Wednesday.
Columnists
Rep. Darin LaHood lifts the curtain for an insider look at the Republican National Convention
The Illinois Republican had a lot going on at the convention because he wears a lot of hats. He’s a vice chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee — a House GOP political organization — and a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and the Intelligence Committee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
An unhoused person walks with a suitcase in the encampment between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street in the West Loop as workers get ready to clear the encampment ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
The Watchdogs
City clears homeless tent camp ahead of DNC as last residents are told to leave
One of the city’s most visible encampments was cleared Wednesday, weeks before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Most of the remaining residents were moved to a city shelter.
By Elvia Malagón  and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
DNCSHELTER-071624-8.jpg
The Watchdogs
Ahead of DNC, Brandon Johnson puts homeless on the street to make room for tent city occupants
Residents of a Magnificent Mile shelter are evicted to make room for occupants of a tent encampment that’s being cleared ahead of the Democratic National Convention.
By Brett Chase Lauren FitzPatrick , and 1 more
 
Interior of Holy Name Cathedral with vaulted wooden ceiling, stained glass windows, ornate columns and a crucifix high above the altar.
Politics
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
‘Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,’ the Rev. Michael Pfleger told the Sun-Times.
By Sophie Sherry  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
DNC 2024
Activist groups sue city, alleging denial of march permits during DNC violates free speech
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on Friday and accuses the city of suppressing speech criticizing the government during the high-profile event.
By Mary Norkol
 
DNCHOMELESS-07XX24-11.jpg
DNC 2024
Johnson ally blasts city move to shut tent city as plan to 'hide Chicago’s homeless'
Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) called out what he sees as a double standard in clearing the site in time for the DNC: “I didn’t think we would go from ‘Bring Chicago Home’ to ‘Hide Chicago’s Homeless,’ but here we are.”
By Lauren FitzPatrick  and Elvia Malagón
 
Mayoral hopeful Bill Daley | Rich Hein / Sun-Times file photo
Fran Spielman Show
Bill Daley: ‘Open convention’ could be good for Chicago, voters and Democrats — even VP Kamala Harris
“We have some very good potential candidates out there that ... would excite, not only the Democratic Party, but independents who make the difference in these elections,” the former U.S. Commerce secretary said.
By Fran Spielman
 
President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference following the NATO Summit in Washington Thursday, July 11, 2024.
The Watchdogs
Backing for Biden from Illinois Democratic delegates is strong, but cracks are appearing, Sun-Times survey finds
Most Illinois delegates — whether elected or appointed — continue to back the nominations of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a second term.
By Lynn Sweet Mitchell Armentrout , and 4 more
 

Share
Next Up In Politics
You don't have to have children to enjoy life. They do help. Unless they don't.
Kim Foxx hasn't pursued big corruption cases much in her second term, just like in her first
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Los propietarios del United Center planean un enorme campus de usos mixtos de $7,000 millones alrededor del estadio
Chicago Park District updates public participation rules for board meetings
Trump and Republicans are suddenly on their heels, scrambling against Kamala Harris
The Latest
A rendering showing an aerial view of PsiQuantum's facility at the former U.S. Steel South Works site.
Technology
PsiQuantum picks former South Works site for its quantum computer, plans multibillion-dollar investment
The California company will anchor the new quantum computing campus at the old U.S. Steel South Works site to build the country’s first utility-scale quantum computer, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said.
By Abby Miller
 
Chris Getz
White Sox
GM Chris Getz on White Sox, Pedro Grifol: 'We need to start seeing progress'
‘Pedro and his staff, they work tirelessly,’ Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A bomb squad boat navigates the Seine River as officials prepare for Friday's opening ceremony, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France.
Olympic Sports
How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
The ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m. Chicago time and is expected to last more than three hours. It will air on NBC-5 and stream on Peacock.
By AP
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old girl killed by stray bullet inside Round Lake Beach home
Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive and struck the girl, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-03 (7).JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park alley
Around 1:45 a.m., the 25-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 