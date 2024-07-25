The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
DNC street closures announced for United Center, McCormick Place

The Democratic National Convention takes place on Aug. 19-22, but street closures and public transit detours begin days earlier as authorities prepare the security areas around them.

By  David Struett
   
Trifold 2024 DNC Public Map United Center 0722.jpg

The Secret Service security perimeter map around the United Center for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Office of Emergency Management and Communications

The Democratic National Convention will soon take over several blocks around the United Center and McCormick Place from Aug. 19-22.

The latest planned street closures were released Thursday by the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Closures will begin as early as Aug. 17, as the U.S. Secret Service prepares its security perimeter for the convention.

The Chicago Transportation Authority hasn’t released information about bus detours, but buses are expected to be rerouted around the vehicle screening perimeters, said Jeff Burnside, Secret Service coordinator for the 2024 DNC.

Security zones

The United Center and McCormick place will each have two security zones: An outer zone where vehicles are subject to screenings; and an inner pedestrian restricted zone, which will be fenced off and not open to vehicle traffic. Only people with credentials will be allowed in that zone.

The vehicle screening perimeter will allow ride-hailing vehicles and delivery drivers, but they must pass through a security checkpoint at Paulina and Monroe near the United Center, Burnside said Thursday. Checkpoints around McCormick Place will be near Indiana and 18th, Cermak and Wabash, and King Drive and 25th Street.

Pedestrians will be able to freely move in and out of the vehicle screening zone, he said. Access to businesses in that perimeter won’t be affected.

The pedestrian zone has more restrictions. Ride-hailing services and delivery drivers will not be able to access these zones, Burnside said.

Street closures

United Center street closures begin Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and last through the morning of Aug. 23.

  • West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street
  • Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard
  • West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
  • West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
  • West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
  • West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
  • South Horner Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street
  • South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard
  • South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street
  • Restricted vehicle traffic: Jackson Boulevard from South Damen Avenue to South Wood Street
Trifold 2024 DNC Public Map McCormick Place 0722.jpg

The Secret Service security perimeter map around McCormick Place for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Office of Emergency Management and Communications

McCormick Place street closures begin Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m.

  • Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place
  • Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street
  • Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive
  • 23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
  • Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
  • 24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
  • Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
  • 24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive
  • MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street
  • E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.
  • E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

No trucks or anything larger than passenger cars will be permitted on Interstate 55 / Stevenson Expressway between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and State Street in both directions.

The MLK Blvd Exit from I-55 northbound lanes (here eastbound), inclusive of the I-55 turnaround lane (northbound to southbound) will be closed except to vehicles specifically authorized by the Secret Service.

Sidewalk Closures around Venues:

  • Some sidewalks around the venues will be closed to pedestrian traffic for public safety. Be aware of any directional signage in the area.

Reroutes:

  • Around the United Center, there will be a detour to get around the closures beginning on Ashland Avenue to Harrison Street to Western to Grand Avenue to Ashland Avenue.

