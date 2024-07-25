FAQs about the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — and what the Harris, Biden switch means

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago Aug. 19-22, weeks after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be seeking reelection.

Here’s what’s ahead for what’s sure to be a historic event.

Where is the Democratic National Convention taking place?

The evening sessions of the 2024 Democratic National Convention are in the United Center on Chicago’s West Side. The daytime official events are at the McCormick Place complex. Hundreds of unofficial events are taking place at venues around Chicago.

Will President Joe Biden still be at the Democratic National Convention?

Yes.

Also expected are former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

With President Joe Biden quitting the race and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the presumptive nominee — does that change plans for the Chicago convention?

The programming for the sessions will change. The format will be the same. There will be a salute most likely for Biden. The people who do the nominating speeches for the Harris ticket will be different. There may be more of an emphasis on the historic nature of the prospect a glass ceiling shattering female president. That vibe was all over the place at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 convention.

When will Kamala Harris become the official Democratic nominee?

No later than Aug. 7. The Democratic convention rules committee is creating a virtual nominating process with an electronic voting system.

Who are delegates, anyway?

Under Democratic party rules, there are various categories of delegates: elected, alternates, at-large, PLEOs, the nickname for Pledged Party Leaders and Elected Officials and party leaders who are automatic delegates, such as Obama.

Does Kamala Harris have to pick a vice president candidate before the virtual roll call?

No. But Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said Wednesday night that she will. Delegates will vote on a president and vice president nominee virtually.

Could another candidate challenge Kamala Harris?

Yes. But it has to be before July 27. A contender has to get signatures of 300 delegates, no more than 50 from one state.

Are there any political figures considering a run?

No one of with any stature.

How has the Biden-Harris campaign morphed into the Harris campaign?

Seamlessly. Harris will continue to use the Delaware headquarters of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Will Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker become Kamala Harris’s running mate, or even run for president?

Pritzker is seen as a White House hopeful, but not in 2024, now that Harris has locked up the nomination. His name is in play for vice president.

Who can go to the Democratic National Convention?

Delegates, donors, people with connections to Democratic organizations, volunteers.

