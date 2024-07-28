The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 28, 2024
DNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture News

'Medium Cool' captures panic, pandemonium surrounding the 1968 DNC in Chicago

Music Box Theatre has commissioned a new print of the 1969 film that depicts the violent clashes between police and protesters in Grant Park and other Chicago neighborhoods. “You show a movie about the DNC when the DNC comes back to Chicago.”

By  Kade Heather
   
Police officers in riot gear stand on a street in the movie Medium Cool.

Police officers in riot gear stand on a street in the movie Medium Cool.

Paramount Pictures

Share

At times, someone viewing the film “Medium Cool” might think it’s a documentary about the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

It captured real events in the streets outside the convention — the protests and police riots — and highlighted other parts of the city, but its characters and plot were scripted.

The movie, directed by Chicago native Haskell Wexler, was released in 1969. It is a documentary-style fictional film that bends reality.

It stars Robert Forster as a TV news reporter in a swarm of actual TV news crews. His character, John Cassellis, falls in love with a war widow from Uptown who has a young son.

As Chicago prepares to host the Democratic National Convention again in August, programmers at the Chicago Film Society decided it was “almost too obvious” to make a new print of the movie — captured on 35mm film — and screen it once more.

The Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., will screen “Medium Cool” at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are available for $11 at musicboxtheatre.com.

The Music Box Theatre is presenting a new print of "Medium Cool," dramatizing the events of the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Monday.

The Music Box Theatre is presenting a new print of “Medium Cool,” dramatizing the events of the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Monday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

“Obviously … you show a Christmas movie on Christmas, and you show a movie about the DNC when the DNC comes back to Chicago,” said Julian Antos, executive director of the Chicago Film Society.

“But it’s also part of our whole programming structure — looking at historical films in context and sort of thinking about the audiences that saw them then and how that relates to audiences seeing them now, and just looking at the history of the film exhibition,” Antos said.

Related

The movie was scripted. In fact, Wexler, in a 1969 interview with film critic Roger Ebert, said even the riots were in the script.

“We anticipated them. We knew something would happen somewhere, and we knew that our TV reporter would naturally be involved in them,” Wexler said in the interview.

Wexler’s “TV reporter” was on scene for actual, unscripted Democratic National Convention events and protests at the International Amphitheater, Grant Park and Lincoln Park. Other scenes were shot in Uptown, areas of the South Side, the Loop and a roller derby rink.

“DNC aside, there’s a lot of amazing footage of the city that’s really sort of unlike anything else that I can think of in terms of Chicago movies,” Antos said. “Wexler just had such an eye for the city that it really comes through in the film.”

Medium Cool

Robert Forster as John Cassellis and Verna Bloom as Eileen in “Medium Cool,” which was released in 1969.

Paramount Pictures

The film, turning the real political turmoil and tense clashes between police and protesters into a fictional story, was “definitely a bold move” at the time, Antos said.

Its release was also controversial. Paramount Pictures reversed course at the last minute and pulled out of premiering the movie in Chicago, fearing political repercussions, and instead showed it in New York.

It eventually appeared in Chicago and across the country, drawing rave reviews as a cutting-edge film that broke the conventional movie plot.

Related

Wexler blended reality with fiction and challenged the acceptance that what’s reported on TV news is what really happened.

“See, nothing is ‘real,’” Wexler said in the interview with Ebert. “When you take a camera down to Michigan Ave. and point it at what’s happening, you’re still not showing ‘reality.’ You’re showing that highly seductive area that’s in front of your camera.”

Ebert called it “the only feature film to really capture the life of Chicago’s neighborhoods.”

The movie ends with the camera filming a car accident, then panning over to another camera that pans to the viewer. Chants of “The whole world is watching,” a recurring phrase of anti-Vietnam War demonstrators during the 1968 convention, echoed during the film’s final seconds.

“But watching what?” Wexler asked in the interview. “Perhaps it’s cameras watching other cameras. Perhaps TV was not showing what happened but showing what happened on TV.”

Share
Next Up In Politics
CNN-Politico Grill will be hot ticket at the Democratic convention in Chicago
A revived Trump plan to gut federal civil service would be dangerous for America
For Pritzker, an earlier Biden exit could have been just the ticket
Gov. Pritzker's approval of Karina's Bill held up by money, police staffing issues
Kamala is brat, but does brat win the election?
DNC prep continues with canvassing of security zones
The Latest
Astros Blue Jays Baseball
Cubs
New Cub Nate Pearson 'shocked but also excited' by trade from Blue Jays
Notes: Cubs win series in Kansas City.
By Maddie Lee
 
Mariners White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Sox infielder Paul DeJong backs left-hander Garrett Crochet's contract demand
Crochet wants a new contract to pitch in October if a team acquires him before the trade deadline Tuesday.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Anchor Wolf Blitzer (right) eats and drinks with other patrons in the CNN-POLITICO Grill, housed in the Turner Hall Ballroom, during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNC 2024
CNN-Politico Grill will be hot ticket at the Democratic convention in Chicago
The CNN-Politico Grill will be a pop-up Chicago food and beverage-themed restaurant and production center, now under construction near the United Center.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Demetric Felton
Bears
Bears sign RB Demetric Felton
The team moved punter Tory Taylor, an Iowa alum from Australia, to the NFL’s exempt/international player list, which means he doesn’t count against the Bears’ 90-man roster in the preseason
By Patrick Finley
 
BEARS-051224-43a.jpg
Bears
Another year for Bears coach Matt Eberflus — and a whole lot of pressure
With the addition of Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen, expectations are high for the team.
By Rick Morrissey
 