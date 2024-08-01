The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago restaurants are crafting special cocktails for Democratic National Convention

The “Campaign Trail” gin and tonic and “The DNC Martini” are just a couple of the unique drinks that will be offered at local eateries.

By  Erica Thompson
   
The Democrat, featuring Maker's Mark bourbon with a blueberry foam float, will be offered at Michael Jordan’s Steak House during the Democratic National Convention later this month.

Courtesy Michael Jordan’s Steak House

During the Democratic National Convention, Chicago will show off the work of its visual artists, including everything from bright, inspirational murals to a light installation along the Green Line at the Washington/Wabash Station.

Not to be outdone, the city’s craft cocktails artists will also show what they can do with a little imagination.

Inventive Manhattans and whimsical martinis are just some of the drinks that local restaurants are offering during the convention, which takes place at the United Center later this month.

For those in search of more bitter tastes, Malört is currently offering “I Malörted” stickers to anyone brave enough to throw back a shot of the infamous spirit at select bars in Chicago and throughout the U.S. A list of participating establishments can be found at imalorted.com.

Malört is currently offering "I Malörted" stickers to anyone brave enough to throw back a shot of the infamous spirit at select bars in Chicago and throughout the U.S.

Courtesy Anna Sokratov, brand manager, CH Distillery and Jeppson’s Malört

Launched in the spring, the “I Malörted” advertising campaign wasn’t timed to the convention, but it was created with elections in mind, and will run through the end of the year.

“Taking a shot of Malört really creates this little community where people can get together and share their crazy stories about their first shot of Malört or encourage other people to do it,” said Anna Sokratov, brand manager at CH Distillery and Jeppson’s Malört. “And it really fell in line with that community that goes around getting your ‘I voted’ sticker.”

Here’s a list of restaurants offering cocktails inspired by the Democratic National Convention.

‘Make it Count’ at 1308 Chicago

1308 N. Elston Ave.

"Make it Count," a twist on a Manhattan, will be offered at 1308 Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

Courtesy of Kimberly Moore

Ingredients: Redemption Rye Whiskey, Lillet Rouge, Amaro Abano and lemon

The West Town “speakeatery” and official DNC vendor is offering a classic Manhattan with a twist through Aug. 24

“Because we’re in a new era where sometimes tradition needs fresh perspective, we’re throwing in some fresh lemon juice,” co-owner Kimberly Moore wrote in a description for the cocktail.

Lillet Rouge brings the fullness of Merlot imparts, bitterness from residual tannins and softness of ripe berries and vanilla, Moore added. And the Amara Abano rounds out the drink with sweetness and depth by combining chocolate and light spice. “Bipartisanship can appear bitter but it’s oh-so-sweet when it accomplishes things!” Moore wrote.

Patrons with a convention badge will receive 10% off their bill.

Jazzed-up gin and other drinks at Mercat a la Planxa

Inside The Blackstone Hotel, 638 S. Michigan Ave.

The "Campaign Trail" cocktail will be offered at Mercat a la Planxa during the Democratic National Convention.

Courtesy of Mercat a la Planxa

‘Campaign Trail’ ingredients: Mushroom cardamom tonic and St. George Terroir Gin topped with cardamom pods

‘Smoke Filled Room’ ingredients: Brandy, bourbon and bitter liquor served with a chocolate cigar

When conceiving the “Campaign Trail,” the team at Mercat a la Planxa thought about the journey of elected officials as well as the creator of St. George Terror Gin.

“He would walk through the forest and that’s how he got all of the botanicals,” said Mercat a la Planxa Marketing Manager David Murphy. “He would walk through the trails, and that’s how he got his idea for his gin.”

The cocktail is a play on a traditional gin and tonic, with the mushroom adding a unique flavor.

“We steep tea with our dried mushrooms and cardamon in a simple syrup, and then we put that with the gin and tonic,” Murphy said. “It’s got the earthiness of the mushrooms and the cardamon has a little bit of a brighter pop to it.”

The presentation of the "Smoke Filled Room" cocktail, which will be offered by Mercat a la Planxa during the Democratic National Convention.

Courtesy of Mercat a la Planxa

The “Smoke Filled Room” cocktail is named for the suite in The Blackstone Hotel where the Republican Party selected Warren G. Harding as its presidential candidate.

The bar will remain open until 1:30 a.m., and offer a late-night menu until 1 a.m. during the convention.

Martinis and more at Michael Jordan’s Steak House

Inside the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile hotel, 505 N. Michigan Ave.

"The DNC Martini" will be available at Michael Jordan’s Steak House inside the InterContinental Chicago hotel during the Democratic National Convention.

Courtesy of Michael Jordan’s Steak House

‘The DNC Martini’ ingredients: Lychee, vodka, lemon and berries

‘The Democrat’ ingredients: Maker’s Mark bourbon with a blueberry foam float

Meticulous about its cocktails, the team at Michael Jordan’s Steak House is willing to remake a drink 20 times before finalizing a recipe, according to general manager Jorge Vasquez. And the time staffers put in preparing for the Democratic National Convention has resulted in two classic cocktails re-imagined for election season.

“The DNC Martini” is a twist on a lychee martini, which Vasquez describes as a refreshing summer libation. “The Democrat” is a tri-color version of a whiskey sour, enhanced with house-made vegan foam.

“We are super excited,” said Vasquez, who mentioned that the front of the hotel will be decorated for the convention. Inside the restaurant, out-of-towners will be impressed by Jordan’s memorabilia, including pictures, replicas of trophies and his own personal steak knife.

“Coming to Michael Jordan’s is a whole experience,” Vasquez said.

