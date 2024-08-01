How the DNC intends to promote Chicago’s neighborhoods — not just downtown

Most of the action at the Democratic National Convention will take place inside the vast halls of the United Center, where the party’s presidential nominee and other Democratic heavyweights will have their moment.

But when there’s time to explore, DNC and Chicago leaders want some of the expected 50,000 guests to visit tourist attractions beyond the renowned Cloud Gate sculpture, known as the Bean, or the skydeck of the Willis Tower, forever known to locals as the Sears Tower.

No doubt those downtown jewels are worth the time.

But how about a vintage car museum in Belmont Cragin, along Chicago’s bungalow belt? Or a visit to the stomping grounds of Muddy Waters, Muhammad Ali and the Obama family in Kenwood? Go shopping at the “cabinet of curiosities,” the Woolly Mammoth, in the Swedish hub of Andersonville. Take a trip to the city’s own mountain bike park, Big Marsh, in South Deering. Or visit the only row homes Frank Lloyd Wright ever built, in Bronzeville.

Those are some of the “Insider Tips” included in neighborhood guides that will be posted via a digital QR code at hotels, on light poles around convention hubs and handed out in “delegate bags” upon arrival.

The childhood home of blues legend Muddy Waters at 4339 S. Lake Park Ave. in Kenwood on the South Side, Thursday afternoon, June 3, 2021. It’s among the spots the DNC’s organizers are promoting to tourists. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Every four years, the convention happens and the local host committee has the opportunity to put their flair and their stamp on it and leave their legacy. And for us, it really is the 77 community areas,” said Christy George, the executive director of the DNC Host Committee.

The DNC is working with tourism arm Choose Chicago to promote the city’s neighborhoods — or at least 47 of them, judging by how many digital guides there are.

The committee has also created a database of more than 500 businesses equipped to host delegate parties and satellite events. A map of venues shows a heavy concentration downtown, but a seemingly significant and even spread on the North, South and West sides, too.

The committee is attempting to make good on a promise to spread the economic benefits of the convention outside. downtown But it’s unclear if a couple of marketing efforts, some discounts at museums, and a directory of restaurants will be enough to fulfill that promise. The committee would not say how much has been budgeted for neighborhood tourism efforts.

Shoppers browse oddities inside Woolly Mammoth in Andersonville, another spot DNC organizers say is worth a visit during the convention. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

So-called “neighborhood ambassadors” who applied with the DNC to serve as a volunteer representative for their community helped curate the venue database, along with local chambers of commerce. Some Chicago alderpersons assisted, too, and have already held DNC-related events in their wards — like a “civic action week” in Pullman.

Other City Council members told WBEZ they hadn’t heard much from the host committee, or seemed lukewarm about the promise of hyperlocal economic benefits.

“I was not specifically hopeful that they would choose the 49th ward” for events, said Ald. Maria Hadden, who represents Rogers Park on the Far North Side. “To be fair, the 49th Ward is a little bit distal from a lot of places.”

Choose Chicago’s chief marketing officer Lisa Nucci said the goal is to “eliminate any barrier for people to really get to know about our city while they’re here.” But so far, there aren’t plans for things like shuttle buses or scheduled neighborhood tours to help visitors along, as the city’s transit system has struggled to provide reliable, frequent service for its own residents.

When it’s all said and done, Choose Chicago and the DNC will commission an economic impact study to see how neighborhood businesses fared, Nucci said.

Some stakeholders are taking it upon themselves to promote Chicago communities in efforts completely separate from the host committee.

Much has been made about the city’s persistent violent crime problem and how that could affect delegates’ perception of the city. But Chicago is also known for its vast array of organizations working to build strong communities and solve pressing issues.

One for-profit civic and cultural group, Gertie, has raised $400,000 to dole out to seven community organizations that will throw “activation” events the week of the DNC. The goal is to get funders and influential leaders to visit the events and connect with local leaders for future partnerships.

“We understand that this is a moment where all eyes are going to be on Chicago and I think it’s really important to show the work that community-based organizations are doing, like real economic development,” said Abby Pucker, the group’s founder and a member of the Pritzker family.

In East Garfield Park, for instance, the groups SkyART, Inspiration Kitchens, Firebird Community Arts and Revolution Workshop are hosting a “Heart and Craft” festival on a block historically plagued by violence. In Woodlawn, the group Arts + Public Life will throw a two-day festival to promote “rest and relaxation” for residents and showcase a local business incubator.

Mariah Woelfel covers city government and politics for WBEZ.

