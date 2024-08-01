VP contender J.B. Pritzker met twice with Kamala Harris' vetting team

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker met virtually with Kamala Harris' vetting team on Monday and Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the meetings. The Democratic governor began submitting vetting materials last week, and has been asked for several follow-up materials.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker appear at a campaign rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State on Sunday.

From left to right, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker stand on stage during a rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 5336 S State St, Chicago in Washington Park in 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker met twice with Kamala Harris’ vetting team this week — as the race to find a running mate winds down.

Pritzker met virtually with the team on Monday and Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the meetings. The Democratic governor began submitting vetting materials last week, and has been asked for several follow-up materials.

The longest meeting occurred Monday, the source said. Former Attorney General Eric Holder is leading the vetting process, along with former Biden White House General Counsel Dana Remus. Remus has led the Pritzker calls.

While typical vice president vetting takes months, the campaign is on an accelerated schedule, and Harris is expected to select her running mate by early next week. A source familiar with the discussions confirmed virtual meetings with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark. Kelly.

NBC News is reporting the team also met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Sun-Times first reported Harris’ presidential campaign called Pritzker last week to gauge his interest in running for vice president.

Pritzker has been coy about the selection process, repeatedly telling reporters that he would not talk about private conversations. But he is also doing some public jockeying on national television, as he tries to bolster Harris’ campaign and attack former President Donald Trump. He plans to appear on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” Thursday evening. He also appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360" on Wednesday.

Pritzker on Thursday released a video via his political account on X, saying Harris “has everything it takes to lead us to victory.”

“I’m pumped to endorse my friend Kamala Harris for President of the United States, because she has the courage, skills, character and vision to lead this country forward,” Pritzker said. “And she’s gonna beat Donald Trump like a drum.”

Also on Thursday, 90 members of Illinois unions, including members of LIUNA and the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, signed a letter in support of Pritzker as vice president, calling the governor “a steadfast ally to Union families” and “a tireless leader who gets big things done.”

“Illinois is the epicenter of the Labor Movement, and together we have done more to secure Workers’ Rights and restore respect for Union members with JB Pritzker in office than any other state in the nation and any other time in our state’s history,” the letter reads. “As labor leaders in Illinois, we have a true partner for Union families in the Governor’s office and strongly urge Kamala Harris to select JB Pritzker as her running mate.”

