The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

Harris interviewing six potential VP picks this weekend, AP sources say

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is still in the mix, along with three other governors, a senator and a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

By  Seung Min Kim | AP and Zeke Miller
   
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker stand on stage during a rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation in Washington Park in 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker stand on stage during a rally at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation in Washington Park in 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Share

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing a half-dozen potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her new No. 2 next week.

Her interview list: Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations.

Shapiro and Kelly had been viewed as among the front-runners during her truncated selection process, which began with the vetting of about a dozen names. Some have publicly withdrawn from consideration, such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is close with Harris from their shared time as state attorneys general but expressed concern about regularly traveling out of the state if he were to be on the national Democratic ticket.

Her deadline for picking a running mate is effectively Tuesday, when Harris will launch a tour of seven key battleground states, starting in Philadelphia.

This composite left to right, shows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, July 3, 2024, in Washington, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., June 4, 2024, in Washington, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, July 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in Frankfort, Ky., July 22, 2024. As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that several of the top potential contenders for the role are largely unknown to voters. (AP Photo)

Those being considered as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate include (from left) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Associated Press

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday he has spoken to Harris about her search for a vice presidential candidate, but when asked whether he had advice for the qualities she should look for in a running mate, the president publicly demurred.

“I’ll let her work that out,” Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Wilmington, Delaware, for the weekend.

Related

Some of the people on Harris’ short list had abruptly canceled plans for this weekend, signaling that something could be afoot in the selection process. For example, Shapiro scrapped three weekend fundraisers in the seaside communities on the coast of Long Island, New York, and his press secretary, Manuel Bonder, offered little explanation.

“The governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” Bonder said in a statement. “His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offers remarks on the continued flight disruptions affecting Delta Air Lines passengers and DOT's investigation into Delta, at the U.S. Department of Transportation, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) ORG XMIT: DCRL152

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, shown talking to reporters in July, is also under consideration to be the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Rod Lamkey/Associated Press

One Shapiro fundraiser was to be hosted by Michael Kempner, a member of Biden ‘s national finance committee. Kempner said in a note to invitees that the gathering had been postponed and openly advocated for Shapiro to be Harris’ No. 2, writing that “many are speculating that this is a sign he will be the vice president.”

Meanwhile, a video put on social media by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker — who publicly supports Shapiro for vice president -- caused a stir Friday. It showed a number of Philadelphia-area officials and Democrats promoting Harris for president, but also touting Shapiro for vice president, suggesting to some that Parker may have inside knowledge of Harris’ decision.

However, a person with knowledge of the mayor’s thinking said the video was simply the mayor showing support for both Harris and the potential that Shapiro, Parker’s friend, will be her vice presidential running mate. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Contributing: Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pa.

Related

Share
Next Up In Politics
Haunting memories from a tour of Cook County's old 'morgue' more than half a century ago
State Sen. Willie Preston joins conservatives in overreacting to claims about Olympic boxer
JD Vance can kiss this man's grits
Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be the party's nominee, Democratic chair says
‘La implosión fallida de la chimenea de la Villita no fue mi culpa’, dice funcionaria municipal
Texts asking you to give money to a political candidate could be a scam
The Latest
1-24 Steve McMichael 2
Bears
Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement comes with mixed feelings amid illness
McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
DURBIN-080324.jpg
News
Free grief counseling program expands to two more CPS schools
The program to help students with “post-traumatic growth’ will be in at least 16 South and West Side schools this year. It started as a pilot at North Lawndale Charter High School, Parkside Elementary School and DRW College Prep, then expanded to 14 schools last year.
By Violet Miller
 
LOLLADAY2-080324-7.jpg
Lollapalooza
Kidzapalooza 2024 with Taj Farrant and 123 Andrés may have teeny fans but bring big energy
If you do not have kiddos, you may walk past this stage, but these bands prove that Lollapalooza has talent in every corner of the festival.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times  and Ambar Colón
 
2018candidates-642-74373165.jpg
Columnists
State Sen. Willie Preston joins conservatives in overreacting to claims about Olympic boxer
There’s a lesson here for politicians: Take a breath, do some simple fact-checking and think twice before losing your mind.
By Rich Miller
 
Christian Bethancourt
Cubs
How Christian Bethancourt's experience helped him get off to fast start with Cubs
“What’s helpful there is experience because it’s a confidence to go a little against the grain or what’s been successful,” manager Craig Counsell said.
By Kyle Williams
 