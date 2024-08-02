The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be the party's nominee, Democratic chair says

The online voting process doesn’t end until Monday, but the campaign marked the moment Friday when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.

By  Chris Megerian and Will Weissert | AP
   
Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta.

Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta.

John Bazemore/AP

Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris had secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to officially be the party’s nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison said Friday.

The online voting process doesn’t end until Monday, but the campaign marked the moment when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.

Harris is poised to be the first woman of color at the top of a major party’s ticket.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates, and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday,” Harrison said during a call with supporters.

Democrats have pushed ahead with a virtual vote to nominate Harris, nearing the culmination of a turbulent process that was upended by President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection.

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention began voting via secure email on Thursday, and the voting will remain open until Monday evening. Harris has not yet chosen her running mate, and she’s expected to interview candidates over the weekend.

The formal nomination is expected to be finalized by Aug. 7 even though the party’s convention in Chicago isn’t scheduled to begin for more than two more weeks. Democratic officials have said the accelerated timeline was necessary because of an Aug. 7 deadline to ensure candidates appear on the Ohio ballot.

Harris was endorsed by Biden shortly after he dropped out of the race, catapulting her to the forefront of the campaign to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump. No other major candidate challenged Harris for the nomination, and she was the only choice for delegates under party rules that required pledges of support from at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 signatures from any one delegation.

Any delegate who wants to vote for someone other than Harris will be tallied as “present.”

Democrats still plan a state-by-state roll call during the convention, the traditional way that a nominee is chosen. However, that will be purely ceremonial because of the online voting.

The party insists it has to have its nominee in place before its convention opens in Chicago on Aug. 19 to make sure it meets ballot access deadlines in Ohio — an argument that the state’s Republicans dispute.

Ohio state lawmakers have since changed the deadline, but the modification doesn’t take effect until Sept. 1. Democratic attorneys warn that waiting until after the initial deadline to determine a presidential nominee could prompt legal challenge.

Share
Next Up In Politics
‘La implosión fallida de la chimenea de la Villita no fue mi culpa’, dice funcionaria municipal
Texts asking you to give money to a political candidate could be a scam
Funding for Red Line extension doubled in first year in 'game-changer' for Far South Side
Bathtub is at the center of this suburban Chicago corruption investigation
For Johnson, Democratic National Convention is a big test on the world stage
Eileen O'Neill Burke is getting money from Cook County, appellate judges in her race for state's attorney
The Latest
Marlene Hopkins Commissioner of the Department of Buildings speaks at a public meeting at Little Village Lawndale High School, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
‘La implosión fallida de la chimenea de la Villita no fue mi culpa’, dice funcionaria municipal
Más de cuatro años después, Marlene Hopkins, Comisionada del Departamento de Edificios, se reunió por fin con los residentes de la comunidad y culpó a un contratista y a los funcionarios de salud de la Municipalidad por no haber planificado y contenido el polvo después de que el promotor Hilco demoliera la antigua central eléctrica de carbón de Crawford.
By Brett Chase
 
cpd.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Joven de 16 años fue herido de bala en West Garfield Park
A eso de la 1:15 a.m., el adolescente estaba en la acera en la cuadra 100 de North Pulaski Road cuando le dispararon en la mano izquierda, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
floyd-protests-060120-24.jpg
Other Views
Chicago police must respect journalists' rights to freely report on protests at Democratic convention
In addition to the First Amendment, journalists are protected by Fourth Amendment safeguards against unreasonable search and seizure, the head of the Freedom of the Press Foundation writes. Police should focus on serious lawbreakers, not reporters covering the DNC protests.
By Seth Stern  and Jimena Pinzon
 
ROADRAGE-080124-2.jpg
Crime
Shooter acted in self-defense during fatal Schiller Park road rage: cops
No charges were planned after the shooting, which left 19-year-old Malachi N. Johnson, of Streamwood, dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
the-bear-201-0468r.jpg
Movies and TV
What's the best TV show ever shot in Chicago? What you told us
“Good Times,” “Family Matters,” “E.R.,” “The Chi,” “South Side” and “The Bear” are some — and, of course, “Bozo’s Circus.”
By Nyarai Khepra
 