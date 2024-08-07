Giant Chicago Democratic convention welcome and volunteer parties at Navy Pier, Wrigley Field

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee on Wednesday announced the locations of the three giant parties it is throwing to kick off the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The convention runs Aug. 19-22, with thousands of delegates and journalists expected to begin arriving the weekend before.

The events are highlighting Chicago eateries and products made in the city. Eli’s Cheesecake, a company with a long history in Chicago, is making 1,000-pound “mega cheesecakes” for the parties.

The Aug. 15 Volunteer Appreciation Rally

Thousands of volunteers have been recruited for the convention. About 6,000 to 8,000 are expected at an event for them Aug. 15, at a party and rally at Wrigley Field.

The host committee said in a statement: “The rally will be an opportunity for volunteers to receive a briefing on assignment information, meet their fellow volunteers, and get energized for the monumental week ahead.

“Attendees will have the chance to stand on the home plate of the Chicago Cubs and snag a photo with the 2016 World Series trophy. The event will also feature performances by local talent, including the Kenwood Academy Marching Broncos and Majorettes.”

The Aug. 17 Media Welcome Party

The Republicans in Milwaukee never threw a party for thousands of visiting journalists.

The Chicago Host committee is planning a bash at Navy Pier for about 8,000 to 10,000 reporters from the U.S. and international outlets at the Aon Grand Ballroom at the east end of the pier. That’s the same place the 1996 Chicago Host Committee booked for the media party for the last Democratic convention in the city.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Associated Press

The party is underwritten by the United Association, which is the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry.

The Paramount Group, a Chicago-based, woman-owned catering company is overseeing the food operation. The host committee said the menu will include items from Chicago companies, including Yum Dum Truck, Brown Sugar Bakery, Antique Taco, Sanders BBQ Supply Co., Demera Restaurant, Saigon Sisters and more.

Jeff Wang, owner of Yum Dum Truck, is one of the local vendors serving food at the upcoming DNC. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Choose Chicago, the main Chicago tourism agency, is a sponsor of the entertainment. The party “will feature a performance by a super group of Chicago blues and house music talent: Billy Branch, Wayne Baker Brooks, Lori Branch and DJ Chip E., sponsored by Choose Chicago. Attendees will also get to experience the acclaimed Navy Pier fireworks,” the committee said.

The Aug. 18 Delegate Welcome Party

This party, for between 8,000 to 10,000 delegates will also be at Navy Pier.

The underwriters are the National Education Association and United Association.

The host committee said: “The event will also feature performances by Chicago guitarists and vocalists. The evening will end with a special Sunday-night fireworks show sponsored by Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc., Phantom Fireworks Inc., & TNT Fireworks Inc.”

“Chicago knows how to party, and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of volunteers, delegates, and members of the media to some of the most memorable locations our city has to offer,” said Chicago 2024 Host Committee Executive Director Christy George in a statement.

“Navy Pier was proud to play an instrumental role in the 1996 convention, and we are thrilled to once again welcome delegates and members of the media back to our incredible venue,” said Arnie Rivera, chief administrative and equity officer of Navy Pier, in a statement. “We look forward to showing the world what our city can do.”

