Pritzker serves up a cold one, debuts JBeer — two new Chicago craft beers for Democratic convention events

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday unveiled two “JBeers” — Chicago area craft beers made specifically for events he’ll host at the Democratic National Convention.

The governor, who is rarely seen with a drink in his hand, walked around Centennial Crafted Beer and Eatery in River North two-fisted — a West Coast IPA by Sketchbook Brewing in one hand and a Mexican-style lager by Alter Brewing in the other.

Pritzker drank the beers, at least sips of them, while mingling with First Lady MK Pritzker, a small group of staffers, donors and friends. He told reporters that while he enjoys beer and drinks “once every two weeks or so,” his drink of choice is Ketel One vodka on the rocks with blue cheese olives.

Pritzker was instrumental in bringing the convention to Chicago, along with Sen. Tammy Duckworth and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. And organizers have been intent upon including all 77 Chicago neighborhoods — including a big push for delegates, donors and guests to venture out of the convention security perimeter.

“I think that there’s a lot to see across the city of Chicago and a lot of places to visit. We have some James Beard restaurants, as well as some great hot dog joints that are outside of that circle that you’re talking about, around the convention center, and people want to go check it all out,” Pritzker said. “We’ve got sites to see. Beautiful architecture. You can’t see all of that when you’re just around the United Center.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker serves a JBeer at Centennial Crafted Beer & Eatery in River North. Talia Sprague/Chicago Sun-Times

Pritzker, who was one of six people considered to serve as Kamala Harris’ running mate, will deliver a primetime address during the convention, perhaps the most high-profile speech of his political career.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I feel excitement. I feel energy, in fact,” Pritzker said of his speaking role. “We’re going to have a packed hall of people who are so excited about our nominee and her running mate.”

The governor said that with Harris at the top of the ticket, he’s getting daily calls from Democrats to get credentials.

“We already had a lot of demand, but now double and triple it, because I’m getting incoming calls every day from people who, they weren’t sure if they wanted to come to the convention,” Pritzker said. “They weren’t sure exactly how many days they’d be part of it. Those are not delegates. These are people who are Democrats and active Democrats, and now everybody wants to come because this is the hottest ticket in town.”

The JBeers were created by Alter Brewing, which has locations in Oak Brook, Downers Grove and St. Charles — and Sketchbook Brewing, located in Evanston and Skokie. Both JBeers will be available at events hosted by Pritzker — including at the United Center. Centennial also has a keg of each beer on tap.

As for an offer by the bar’s owner for Pritzker to do a short of Malort, the governor and a staffer politely declined — and blamed his packed schedule.

