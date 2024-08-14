Pritzker ready for prime time speech at Democratic Convention, with Johnson also among speakers

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are among a slew of Illinois Democrats scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.

Pritzker will speak in a primetime address on Tuesday night, the same night former President Barack Obama will address the convention, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Johnson, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood have also been confirmed as speakers.

President Joe Biden will address the convention on Monday, along with former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. On Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton will address the convention before vice presidential nominee Tim Walz speaks and formally accepts the nomination. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will close out the convention with a Thursday night address.

Pritzker, Duckworth and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot were instrumental in landing the convention in Chicago. But Johnson has also played an active role since taking office. Pritzker, who was a contender to be Harris’ running mate, told reporters last week that he planned to travel the country to help boost the Harris-Walz ticket ahead of the November election. And Johnson last week headlined an event in Detroit called “Black Men for Harris.”

Pritzker and Illinoois first lady MK Pritzker on Tuesday plan to host a Salt Shed concert featuring John Legend. Pritzker has presidential aspirations, although a Harris win in November would mean he would have to wait a bit longer to launch a full-fledged presidential campaign. The Democratic governor last week would not definitively say whether he is considering a third run for governor in 2026 or if he would consider taking over for Walz as chair of the Democratic Governors Association should the ticket win.

“At the moment, I’m just focused on the job that I’ve got,” he said. He also said that he has not contemplated a Cabinet position should Democrats win.

Also on Wednesday, the DNC Host Committee said it brought in a record-breaking $94 million for the convention. The massive fundraising came even as Biden struggled in the polls — and in a debate performance that led to the end of his reelection campaign on July 21. Democrats quickly coalesced behind Harris as the nominee. She named Walz as her running mate last week.

