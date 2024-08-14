The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
DNC 2024 News Chicago

Pritzker ready for prime time speech at Democratic Convention, with Johnson also among speakers

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be speaking in a primetime address on Tuesday night, the same night former President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Mayor Brandon Johnson, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Lauren Underwood have also been confirmed as speakers.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April 2023

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov JB Pritzker, who worked behind the scenes on Democratic National Convention planning for more than a year, will address the convention next week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are among a slew of Illinois Democrats scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.

Pritzker will speak in a primetime address on Tuesday night, the same night former President Barack Obama will address the convention, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Johnson, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood have also been confirmed as speakers.

President Joe Biden will address the convention on Monday, along with former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. On Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton will address the convention before vice presidential nominee Tim Walz speaks and formally accepts the nomination. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will close out the convention with a Thursday night address.

Pritzker, Duckworth and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot were instrumental in landing the convention in Chicago. But Johnson has also played an active role since taking office. Pritzker, who was a contender to be Harris’ running mate, told reporters last week that he planned to travel the country to help boost the Harris-Walz ticket ahead of the November election. And Johnson last week headlined an event in Detroit called “Black Men for Harris.”

Pritzker and Illinoois first lady MK Pritzker on Tuesday plan to host a Salt Shed concert featuring John Legend. Pritzker has presidential aspirations, although a Harris win in November would mean he would have to wait a bit longer to launch a full-fledged presidential campaign. The Democratic governor last week would not definitively say whether he is considering a third run for governor in 2026 or if he would consider taking over for Walz as chair of the Democratic Governors Association should the ticket win.

“At the moment, I’m just focused on the job that I’ve got,” he said. He also said that he has not contemplated a Cabinet position should Democrats win.

Also on Wednesday, the DNC Host Committee said it brought in a record-breaking $94 million for the convention. The massive fundraising came even as Biden struggled in the polls — and in a debate performance that led to the end of his reelection campaign on July 21. Democrats quickly coalesced behind Harris as the nominee. She named Walz as her running mate last week.

Share

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In Politics
Glitchy streams, migrant memes, stupid themes show Trump’s playbook is a mess
CTA approves Red Line Extension contracts as estimated cost balloons to $5.3 billion
Illinois Democrats rally at State Fair ahead of Chicago DNC
Amtrak to Mayor Brandon Johnson: 'We have significant concerns' about Greyhound stop at Union Station
Lemont businessman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in conspiracy to lower property taxes
Líderes musulmanes de Chicago dicen que Gaza debería estar en la agenda de la DNC
The Latest
Kyler Gordon
Bears
Three hurt Bears vets make progress Wednesday
Coach Matt Eberflus claimed at this time last year injuries weren’t a long-term concern— and then the Bears lost their first four games by a combined 62 points. It was natural to fear a repeat this training camp when Bears starters began dropping once padded practices began. But just when things were starting to look similar, they got better Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at the Illinois State Fair on Wednesday alongside other statewide elected Democrats.
Elections
Illinois Democrats rally at State Fair ahead of Chicago DNC
Gov. JB Pritzker and other Democrats, who hold all statewide offices in deep-blue Illinois, praised Kamala Harris’ nascent White House bid — and slammed an “embarrassing” state of affairs for Republicans.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The transit center, which is being used by Chicago Transit Authority buses, is seen in this photo, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Transportation
Amtrak to Mayor Brandon Johnson: 'We have significant concerns' about Greyhound stop at Union Station
Amtrak President Roger Harris tells Mayor Brandon Johnson that Union Station, which Amtrak owns, does not have the capacity or money to handle any additional bus riders. He suggested the city move the bus stop to Ogilvie or La Salle Street stations.
By David Struett
 
Alex Nitchoff
Chicago corruption trials
Lemont businessman sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in conspiracy to lower property taxes
Judge John F. Kness told Alex Nitchoff, 56, that the bribery scheme was “a cancer” that eats away at the public’s respect for government institutions.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Joe Burrow faces the Titans in the AFC playoffs last week.
Bears
Bengals' Joe Burrow has it — can Bears' Caleb Williams get it?
The Bengals’ star quarterback, like Williams a No. 1 overall pick, has a knack for coming up big in big moments and willing his team to victory — he’s already 5-2 in the playoffs. That’s a lofty — but attainable — goal for the Bears’ rookie quarterback.
By Mark Potash
 