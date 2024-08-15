This 'Midwest nice' cartoonist is creating the sharpest political satire of this era

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

Four a.m. is a productive hour for Midwestern cartoonist Paul Noth. Whether awake and wired, or asleep and lost in dreamscapes, some ineffable magic unfolds in the blurry hours that straddle late night and early morning.

Most recently, Noth, 51, found himself wrestling with an idea after watching Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in July. After tuning in for the better part of an hour, Noth “stopped because that speech was just endless,” recalls the South Milwaukee resident. “Then I found myself waking up at four in the morning and I was like, ‘I gotta draw that.’ ”

Noth drew an image of Trump standing at the podium, speaking to a crowd, while two political aides confer in the wings. The caption reads: “The first few minutes were coherent, but he recovered nicely.”

The drawing was selected as The New Yorker’s daily, topical cartoon and ran in the magazine’s newsletter that same day.

“Paul consistently manages to come up with a joke that has a point of view, but is subtle and surprising,” says Emma Allen, the cartoon editor at The New Yorker. “He has proven that there is always a new and powerful way to satirize people who are saying and doing insane things.”

And next week, as the country turns its gaze toward the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and a throng of politicos and reporters converge downtown, Noth hopes to find similarly unique threads.

Finding an original angle inside a media fishbowl is no easy feat for a cartoonist. The competition includes daily headlines, late-night talk show hosts and an entire internet of funny people. And when you consider that Noth has been churning out 10 jokes a week on a semi-regular basis for The New Yorker since 2004, the task is nothing less than Herculean.

In the bizarre cinematic universe of American politics, Noth stands among a rarefied few who can digest daily headlines and translate them into single, incisive observations that resonate instantly. “What makes a daily cartoon a winner is when it’s not reiterating our fatigue,” explains Allen, his editor, “but somehow energizes readers for the 30 seconds it takes them to read it.”

A comedy writing career takes a swerve

Growing up, Noth never expected to work as a comic artist. Despite an early obsession with comics and cartoons — he spent countless hours drawing in notebooks and poring over the Milwaukee Journal — he never seriously considered it as a career. “My dad told me not to go into print media,” Noth laughs, reflecting on his father’s career as a film critic at the local paper. “He saw journalism as a dying industry, so I wrote it off as a profession.”

Instead, Noth pursued creative writing at Emerson College and eventually moved to New York to explore a career in comedy writing. But Noth never stopped drawing. It wasn’t until he met a New Yorker cartoonist at a comedy show, however, that he considered submitting his work to the magazine.

Noth spent two weeks working on his first batch of 10 cartoons in hopes that they would simply land him a meeting with the then-cartoon editor, Bob Mankoff. Not only did Noth get in the room, but Mankoff bought the only political cartoon Noth included in the bunch.

The caption reads, “How do you respond to critics who say you’re just trying to scare people?” written as a question by a reporter. The drawing shows a White House press secretary holding a flashlight under his face like a child telling a ghost story. But it’s the context that matters: The cartoon captured the tensions around the Iraq War and the assertions of Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction. It also set the stage for much of Noth’s future work. “I just sort of became a political cartoonist out of nowhere,” he says.

Noth continued to submit 10 cartoons most weeks, typically selling one, or, on a good week, two. (After 20 years on the job, Noth has a formidable cache of rejected cartoons that decorate his house.) Over time, Noth’s style evolved from his early attempts at old-timey, etching-like illustrations to the minimalist clarity that now defines his work. “The New Yorker was my art school,” says Noth, whose work also regularly appears in Air Mail Weekly and Alta. “I was doing 10 original drawings a week, and you learn a lot from that. Eventually, I stopped trying to have a style and focused on being as clear as possible.”

But a spin through Noth’s canon reveals a second, signature dynamic, too. “I’m kind of nice,” laughs Noth. “I have the Midwestern nice thing. And even when my cartoons have an edge to them, there’s something kind of nice about them.”

A sharp eye for the absurd

Few cartoons better illustrate Noth’s sharp but gentle eye for the absurd than his now-iconic 2016 drawing that shows a flock of sheep staring up at a billboard depicting a menacing wolf with the slogan “I’m going to eat you.” One sheep says to another, “He tells it like it is.”

The biting commentary, drawn in the run-up to the general presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, became a defining image of the era, capturing the bewildering appeal of populist rhetoric.

The panel, however, like so many of Noth’s works, was rejected many times by The New Yorker before the magazine finally ran it. As for why it was eventually accepted? For Noth, that remains as mysterious as the origin of a good joke. “Jokes are a social thing, and you don’t know if it works,” he says. “That’s why I feel like I have to give myself permission to be strange and unusual. I want to make myself laugh and I just hope that it resonates with other people.”

That ethos, says The New Yorker’s Allen, shows up on the page. “Paul is not trying to find the most witty turn of phrase. You get the sense that he is doing this for his enjoyment, and it comes through in the cartoons.”

It’s also how Noth plans to approach a new batch of comics on the heels of the Democratic National Convention. “I’m looking for an original angle,” he explains. “I don’t want to play in the dirty snow that everyone else has played in; I want the nice, clean patch of snow that nobody’s found yet.”

That particular snowy patch, muses Noth, might lie in how Trump reacts to the convention. Or maybe in the fact that the now-unified Democratic Party was at each other’s throats just weeks ago. There could be a funny moment in Biden’s speech. Better yet, a revelation might strike unexpectedly — perhaps even at 4 a.m.

