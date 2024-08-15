Watch party for Kamala Harris' Democratic convention acceptance speech planned for Soldier Field

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

As Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president inside the United Center Aug. 22 before a room full of delegates, donors and party elites, ordinary Chicagoans will be able to join the party at Soldier Field.

The Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago Aug. 19-22 to rally the party behind Harris, who was catapulted to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden exited the race.

But the convention isn’t open to just anyone. The way to get in is to be a delegate or donor, have ties to the Democratic Party or volunteer.

GoChiLife, a non-profit that aims to build partnerships to “showcase the best of Chicago,” is planning a watch party at Soldier Field for community members, a spokesperson said.

The event will take place Aug. 22 starting at 7 p.m., and include a live viewing of Harris’ acceptance speech.

Hip-hop artist Tobe Nwigwe will take the stage at 10 p.m. as the night’s headlining entertainment act.

Tickets to the event are free, attendees just have to register online.

The stadium’s typical bag and entry policies will be in place for the event. All bags must be clear and not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”