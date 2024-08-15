The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

Watch party for Kamala Harris' Democratic convention acceptance speech planned for Soldier Field

For those who can’t get into the United Center to watch Harris accept the Democratic nomination, non-profit GoChiLife is planning a watch party at Chicago’s football stadium.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Copy of side by side .jpg

A non-profit is throwing a watch party for Kamala Harris’ Democratic nomination speech at Soldier Field on Aug. 22.

AP photos, Erin Schaff/AFP via Getty Images

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

As Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president inside the United Center Aug. 22 before a room full of delegates, donors and party elites, ordinary Chicagoans will be able to join the party at Soldier Field.

The Democratic National Convention is coming to Chicago Aug. 19-22 to rally the party behind Harris, who was catapulted to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden exited the race.

But the convention isn’t open to just anyone. The way to get in is to be a delegate or donor, have ties to the Democratic Party or volunteer.

GoChiLife, a non-profit that aims to build partnerships to “showcase the best of Chicago,” is planning a watch party at Soldier Field for community members, a spokesperson said.

The event will take place Aug. 22 starting at 7 p.m., and include a live viewing of Harris’ acceptance speech.

Hip-hop artist Tobe Nwigwe will take the stage at 10 p.m. as the night’s headlining entertainment act.

Tickets to the event are free, attendees just have to register online.

The stadium’s typical bag and entry policies will be in place for the event. All bags must be clear and not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

Share

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In Politics
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
'Midwest nice' cartoonist for The New Yorker is ready for Chicago and the DNC
As the world turns its gaze onto the DNC, how will Chicago be perceived — and misperceived?
'One-stop-shop' DMV opens in Melrose Park with expanded business services
Former Cook County prosecutor, 2 Chicago police officers charged with overtime theft
Lake County state's attorney candidates decry 'sexist, racist' cartoon sent by Vernon Township Republicans
The Latest
DSC_8210-Pangoloin Pup.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
The pangolin is one of the most trafficked mammals in the world, but the creature is likely best known for potentially passing COVID-19 on to humans, triggering the yearslong global pandemic.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bottles of Farxiga, Xarelto, Entresto, and Eliquis are grouped together on a counter inside the New City Halsted Pharmacy.
Health
Biden administration says Medicare negotiated price discounts on 10 prescription drugs
The discounts will range from 38% to 79% when the negotiated prices take effect in 2026.
By Ken Alltucker | USA Today
 
Actor Matthew Perry, shown in 2015.
Entertainment and Culture
In Matthew Perry's overdose death, 5 are arrested, including 2 doctors
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada says the doctors supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine and even wondered in a text message how much the former “Friends” star would be willing to pay. “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves,” Estrada said Thursday.
By Michael Balsamo | AP  and Andrew Dalton | AP
 
police.jpeg
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
The man was attacked in a home in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Paul Noth-08.jpg
DNC 2024
'Midwest nice' cartoonist for The New Yorker is ready for Chicago and the DNC
Paul Noth, who contributes regularly to the magazine, has his pencil poised for the Democratic National Convention. He produces some of the nation’s sharpest political satire.
By Elly Fishman
 