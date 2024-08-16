Here's a look at protests planned during Chicago's DNC

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

After more than a year of hype and anticipation, the Democratic National Convention is about to kick off in Chicago on Monday. But also planning to show up are a variety of protesters for many different causes.

Some will march as close as they can get to the United Center, where each evening’s festivities will be held. Others will rally nearby, and some are planning events in the Loop.

There’s also the “city-designated speaker platform” set up in Park 578, 1919 W. Maypole Ave., open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday this week.

The Secret Service, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, has established security perimeters around McCormick Place, where party officials will meet during the day, and around the United Center.

Depending on the time and type of other events, motorists or commuters may be affected.

Here’s what’s planned on the protest front each day:

Sunday

Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive

Event: March

Poor People’s Army

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Vintage Hall, 1625 W. Diversey Parkway

Event: Rally/festival

Monday

Coalition to March on the DNC

Time: Noon

Location: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Event: Rally, then marchers will head toward the United Center. The exact route had been at the heart of a legal dispute between the group and the city.

Poor People’s Army

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts, 3015 W. Division St.

Event: The group plans to march from the museum to the United Center.

Illinois Policy Institute

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Madison and Damen streets

Event: Protest. The group posted plans on Facebook, but the given location would be inside the Secret Service security perimeter around the arena.

Wednesday

Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine

Time: 4 p.m.

Event: Rally at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., then marching to United Center.

Thursday

Coalition to March on the DNC

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Event: Rally at park, then marching to United Center.