Chicago convention history is hardly conventional

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

The nation was falling apart. The agricultural South, having forced the United States at its birth into a devil’s bargain, had no intention of abandoning the highly profitable ancient evil. They invoked God, the Bible, science and common sense when explaining why slavery had to continue forever.

But the North could no longer accept Southern sheriffs infiltrating their cities, seizing free Blacks and dragging them back to bondage. The 1860 election was seen as a crossroads. Not in liberating the South — that wasn’t even on the table, initially — but determining the future of the unfinished West.

Would the seven territories between Missouri and the Pacific allow slavery? Would the South get the respect they craved? The Democrats, meeting in Charleston, couldn’t even settle on a consensus candidate: the party ended up nominating two different candidates at two different conventions. Their confusion seemed an opportunity for the new Republican Party, formed out of the ashes of the Revolutionary War era Whigs.

Opinion bug Opinion

Where should Republicans hold their convention? Chicago had a burgeoning industrial city, with a population of 110,000 — making it the country’s ninth-largest, not half the size of Baltimore. No big shakes. So why here? And no, not because of Abraham Lincoln. He wasn’t even a consideration; had he been, the convention might have ended up elsewhere.

Part of Chicago’s allure was that it wasn’t an Eastern city. Holding the convention on the coast would “run a big chance of losing the West.” Plus, then as now, Chicago was good at receiving guests.

Hotel rooms and railroads

“Essentially Chicago had the infrastructure in 1860 in terms of railroads and hotel rooms,” said Ed Achorn, author of “The Lincoln Miracle: Inside the Republican Convention That Changed History.”

“Illinois was also a vital swing state in the electionm=, and the convention would help promote the party. But the site also appealed to the executive committee of the Republican National Committee because members believed it was neutral ground. No serious candidate in their view came from Illinois. William Seward, Edward Bates, Salmon Chase, and Simon Cameron were deemed the big contenders. Lincoln was considered a veep possibility at best.”

Chicago wasn’t really neutral ground. Lincoln’s homegrown forces knew the political terrain very well. While Seward’s New York supporters were parading a brass band around the Wigwam, the impressive log convention hall built where Lake and Wacker meet today, Lincoln’s team filled the balcony reserved for spectators.

Chicago would host 24 more Democratic and Republican national conventions, including three years when both parties held their conventions here. Most — 22 — were in the century between 1860 and 1960, when the city held its last Republican Convention and nominated Richard M. Nixon for the first time. We’ve held only three since, counting the 2024 Democratic National Convention, commencing here Aug. 19.

Dwight D. Eisenhower tours Chicago during the 1952 Republican National Convention in July of that year. He defeated senator Robert Taft to win the nomination at the convention. Sun-Times library

The 1968 Democratic National Convention stands out as the convention to end all conventions, a chaotic disaster that besmirched Chicago’s reputation for decades and, as fans of protest tend to overlook, helped elect Nixon. So much has been written about the 1968 convention there isn’t much point to reprise it again, except to note the central lesson — in trying to squelch protest, Richard J. Daley threw gasoline on it.

Keeping marchers away from the convention itself, at the International Amphitheatre, pushed them onto Michigan Avenue in front of the Conrad Hilton. Rather than just let protesters sleep in Grant Park, Chicago police ousted them, leading to furious battles, right under the nose of the network television cameras. Daley had thought he’d block out the protesters by limiting the number of camera locations. But he miscalculated, and the whole world ended up watching.

“Daley … outsmarted himself,” wrote Reuven Frank, ex-president of NBC News. “The demonstrators, knowing where the mayor and the Chicago police had situated the mobile units … came to them … a national convention exploded into a national drama. It wouldn’t have happened if television were not there.”

Police try to clear Grant Park during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968. Associated Press

Impact of 1968 lingers still

How bad was the fallout? The city, which on average hosted a convention about every four years in the century between 1860 and 1960, wouldn’t host another for 28 years.

The 1996 Democratic National Convention was designed to erase the stigma of 1968. It helped that it took place in the feel-good 1990s, when professors mused that, with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the triumph of Western democratic capitalism, history had come to an end. Clintonian good times would roll on forever. Iron railings and flower boxes sprung up on the West Side. The city sparkled.

Aside from 1968 and 1996, perhaps the best-known Chicago convention moment occurred in 1920 in a suite at the Blackstone Hotel. Not so much for what happened there — Warren G. Harding, a senatorial mediocrity who looked like a president, was called in to be quizzed by party leaders. No, he said, he did not have any skeletons in his closet, neglecting to mention his very real daughter with a woman not his wife.

Rather, 1920 is remembered for the location itself, dubbed a “smoke-filled room,” which became symbolic of shadowy party power and secret political machinations.

The traditional balloon drop at the conclusion of the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which renominated President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore. Sun-Times file

‘Cross of gold’ speech minted here

The most famous and most recent conventions shouldn’t obscure the fascinating details of other conventions further sunk into the distant past. Such as a riveting moment in 1896, largely forgotten today but considered the high point of American populism, when William Jennings Bryan, a 36-year-old congressman, urged the gathered Democrats, “You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of gold!”

Or in 1932, when patrician Franklin D. Roosevelt broke with protocol by showing up in person to accept his party’s nomination, arriving in a gleaming silver Ford Trimotor plane, making an eight-hour flight from Albany, delayed by storms.

“I have no control over the winds of heaven,” Roosevelt told the crowd at the Chicago Stadium, before promising a “New Deal” for America.

Delegates demonstrate at Chicago Stadium in June 1944 during the Republican National Convention, where Gov. Thomas Dewey of New York was chosen as the party’s presidential candidate. Sun-Times files

The Democratic National Convention also was held Chicago in 1944, one of three years both major political parties held their national conventions in the city. Here, in July 1944, delegates gathered to nominate President Franklin D. Roosevelt to run for a fourth term. He would be dead within months of the election. Associated Press

We’re used to conventions being well-orchestrated shows celebrating predetermined candidates. But like the 1860 convention, several Chicago conventions were fierce battles to seize the nomination. The Republican convention of 1952 was a slugfest between Ohio Sen. Robert A. Taft, head of the GOP’s conservative, isolationist wing and popular WWII leader Dwight D. Eisenhower.

That convention was seen in the homes of millions of Americans via the miracle of television. Viewers saw Illinois Sen. Everett Dirksen confront Thomas Dewey, who lost twice to FDR and was a key booster of Ike. “We followed you before and you took us down the path to defeat,” Dirksen said to Dewey in his golden baritone. “Don’t do it to us again.”

Vice presidential nominee Richard M. Nixon holds up the arm of presidential nominee Dwight D. Eisenhower at the 1952 GOP convention in Chicago. Sun-Times files

“The convention was one of the last actually to be contested rather than choreographed for television,” wrote Tom Wicker. That’s how Eisenhower ended up with red-baiter Richard Nixon as a running mate, a man he personally disliked. His handlers saw him as a sop to the defeated Taft forces, trying to lure them on board.

The 1956 Democratic Convention is memorable for requiring three ballots to choose a vice presidential nominee. Eventually, Estes Kefauver edged past John F. Kennedy, sparing Kennedy the indignity of going down in defeat along with Adlai Stevenson, who lost to Eisenhower for the second straight time. Being on that ticket might have spoiled Kennedy’s chances for 1960. It was the last time either party needed more than one ballot to nominate a president or vice president.

Delegates hoist signs and stand up as the name of Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts is placed before the 1956 Democratic Convention as a possible vice presidential nominee. Eventually, however, Estes Kefauver was picked as Adlai Stevenson’s running mate at the party gathering in Chicago. Associated Press photo

A third party in the ‘Second City’

There’s so much Chicago convention history, it’s hard to stop. Some Chicago convention histories count only the 25 Republican and Democratic gatherings held here. But in 1912 the Progressive, or “Bull Moose” Party, formed around former President Teddy Roosevelt’s 1912 presidential bid, was in every sense a major national convention, one that became topical again after Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet while giving a speech. In 1912, Roosevelt was shot during a stop in Milwaukee, the bullet deflected by the thick speech in his pocket. He not only continued talking, but asked the assailant why he had done it.

In August, Roosevelt, the youngest president ever, rallied 12,000 faithful at the party’s convention in the Chicago Stadium. They went berserk at his arrival, cheering, singing, weeping, chanting, “We want Teddy!”

“This is more than politics,” Sen. Joseph Dixon observed. “It is almost a religion.”

The issues we agonize over today were agonized over then. Jane Addams was to have delivered a seconding speech, but when she learned Roosevelt had allowed Black delegates from the South to be denied access, she refused. Whether women would be afforded the same rights afforded to men — voting then, reproductive choice now — was also a hot topic.



“I think that the American people is a mighty good people to lead, and a mighty poor people to drive,” Roosevelt said in Chicago.

What Republicans evoking Teddy’s grit today overlook is, come November, he was crushed by Woodrow Wilson.

