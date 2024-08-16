Local entertainment complements Democratic National Convention

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

The return of the Democratic National Convention has put a spotlight on Chicago, and the city has stepped up to show all that it has to offer.

A ticket to the convention is not required to participate in the excitement, as there are plenty of events happening outside of the United Center. There are free parties in Daley Plaza, politically themed musicals in area theaters and even comedians cracking jokes to raise money for Vice President (and Democratic presidential nominee) Kamala Harris.

The organizers behind “Comics for Kamala,” a show coming to the Den Theatre on Tuesday, felt “compelled” to take part in the current political moment, according to David Rosenberg, co-founder of Brand Up Comedy.

“There’s a seriousness to what’s happening right now across the country,” he said. “There’s zero humor, zero levity. Everything is very high-stress and, obviously, the stakes are very high. We thought, could we bring some levity? Could we bring a little bit of lightness? Could we bring some joy to what’s happening?”

There are plenty of other opportunities to have fun, experience local neighborhoods and venues, and consider the election ahead during the week of the convention. Read on to learn about some of the happenings around town.

Weeklong celebration at Daley Plaza

The city will host a weeklong celebration in Daley Plaza during the Democratic National Convention. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The party will be jumpin’ for five days straight in the heart of downtown, thanks to the city’s “Celebrating Chicago at Daley Plaza” event, spearheaded by Mayor Brandon Johnson, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP). The schedule includes performances by House music DJs, youth tumblers and drill team members, and more. There will also be cultural activities, as well as local cuisine and unique items crafted by local vendors. From Aug. 19 to 23, Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. Admission is free. Visit chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca.html for the full schedule.

‘Democrazy’ programming at Co-Prosperity

Co-Prosperity is hosting “Democrazy: DNC Counter-Programming,” which features panels, talks and performances during the week of the Democratic National Convention. Participants in sign-making workshop created the “Gaza” sign pictured.

Nick Wylie

For those looking for an alternative way to engage in the political process, Co-Prosperity is hosting “Democrazy: DNC Counter-Programming.” The two-week-long event continues during DNC week with panels and talks, as well as experimental theater and performances. Activists will discuss everything from immigration to prison abolition. Artists will perform unique pieces about the 1968 Democratic National Convention, artificial intelligence and more. From Aug. 20 to 23, Co-Prosperity, 3219 S. Morgan St. Admission is free. Visit coprosperity.org .

‘Comics for Kamala’ at the Den Theatre

During the past month, several groups have mobilized on video calls to raise money for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to become the next president of the United States. Comedians decided to get in on the trend, raising nearly $600,000 on the “Comics for Kamala” early-August livestream produced by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Brand Up Comedy and Stand Up NY. Now, “Comics for Kamala” is kicking off a nationwide tour with a stop in Chicago. The lineup of mostly local comedians includes Deanna Ortiz, Chris Higgins, Kristen Toomey, Chad the Bird, Eunji and Paul Mecurio. At 5 p.m. Aug. 20, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets: $29+. Visit thedentheatre.com .

‘Obama Musical’ at Epiphany Center for the Arts

T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama in “44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden).” Mackenzie Hilton

As the Democratic Party prepares for a potentially history-making presidential election, some may want to revisit another. “44 — The Unofficial, UnSanctioned Obama Musical (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden)” puts a satirical lens on Barack Obama’s presidency. Joe Biden narrates the production, which includes humorous R&B and hip-hop numbers. At 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave. Tickets: $44-$129. Visit epiphanychi.com .

‘The Daily Show’ tapings in Chicago

The long-running Comedy Central program will be responding to the news of the convention right from the Windy City, Monday through Thursday. Jon Stewart will anchor the live episode on Thursday, either during or after Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech. Other correspondents will take the lead on the remaining shows, which will be taped late in the afternoon. Jordan Klepper, a correspondent who has worked in Chicago, said audiences might also hear some jokes about the city. “With a little bit of luck, you’ll see us visiting some of my old haunts and my favorite spots and trying to make that a part of the show as well,” he told the Sun-Times. From Aug. 19 to 22, Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave. Admission is free. Visit 1iota.com

‘A Celebration of Bronzeville Culture’ at Boxville

The vibrant sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of historic Bronzeville will be on display at the event, which is part of “Next Stop: Chicago,” a citywide public art project that highlights infrastructure inequity. Attendees will be able to register to vote, enjoy food and beverages, shop retail products and take in performances by R&B singer Zion Ali, gospel act The Bourne Family and blues artist Melody Angel. Proceedings of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed in a special viewing area. At 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Boxville shipping container market, 320-332 E. 51st St. (51st and CTA Green Line). Admission is free. Visit boxville.org .

’1776’ opens at Marriott Theatre

If you want to get out of the city and away from discussions about the future of the nation, you can drive an hour away to think about its birth. Opening Aug. 21, the musical follows the quest of John Adams (Tyrick Wiltez Jones), Benjamin Franklin (Richard R. Henry) and Thomas Jefferson (Erik Hellman) to create the Declaration of Independence. Nick Bowling directs the production, which won multiple Tony awards, including Best Musical. From Aug. 21 through Oct. 13, Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $60+. Visit marriotttheatre.com.

‘INTO ACT!ON 2024' festival at Resolution Studios

“Into Act!on 2024,” branded as a “pop-up, non-partisan festival of arts, culture, and voting power,” will take place at Resolution Studios during the Democratic National Convention. Monika Lozinska

The multi-day event is branded as a “pop-up, non-partisan festival of arts, culture, and voting power.” Attractions include everything from performances and yoga sessions to workshops and film screenings. On Aug. 22, the fest will include a viewing of Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech, followed by a party hosted by Eric Williams and The Silver Room. From Aug. 17 to 22, Resolution Studios, 2226 W. Walnut St. Admission is free. Visit intoaction2024.com.

