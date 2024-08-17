Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
DNC to celebrate Joe Biden, who'll be convention's Monday keynote speaker, making a case for Kamala Harris

“The president’s desire is to make a strong case for Harris-Walz and hand off the convention to them, which all week will continue to highlight the Biden-Harris record,” aides say.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, May 9, 2024, in Washington. | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House on May 9. Less than three months later, Harris became her party’s presidential nominee after Biden announced he would not seek a second term. | Associated Press

Evan Vucci/AP Photos

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.


The Democratic National Convention in Chicago, kicking off Monday, will include tributes to President Joe Biden, whose opening-night, prime-time keynote address will make the case for electing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive in Chicago Sunday night from Pittsburgh. Harris is expected to join Monday’s tributes to Biden, then leave for a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday before returning to Chicago.

After his speech, Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who also speaks to the convention on Monday, will leave Chicago, with salutes to the president planned for all week.

In his keynote Monday, Biden plans to make the case for his “partner,” Harris, to be the next president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be the next vice president.

“The president’s desire is to make a strong case for Harris-Walz and hand off the convention to them, which all week will continue to highlight the Biden-Harris record,” aides said.

Convention planners tore up their plans when Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, with Harris nailing down the nomination in a day and quickly changing the dynamics of the race.

Harris and Walz come to Chicago in better position after former President Donald Trump’s election had seemed all but certain after the Republican convention in Milwaukee last month.

Biden plans to hit the road for the Harris-Walz ticket, his aides said, with an extensive travel schedule in the months ahead.

