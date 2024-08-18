DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police, including Supt. Larry Snelling.

Sunday’s march could help set the tone for protests that are expected to continue as the DNC gets underway Monday at McCormick Place and the United Center. The group Sunday was expected to march south to the General John Logan Monument in Grant Park.

Among those at the protest Sunday was Vicki Roush and others dressed up as mifepristone pills. They said the costumes were made by a designer who has worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Vicki Roush (middle) and others with Abortion Access Front protesting against restrictions to abortion pill Mifeprestone. They tell me the costumes were made by a designer who has worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race. pic.twitter.com/zKhQViQmx7 — Emmanuel Camarillo (@mannycam) August 18, 2024

Another protest against the Israel-Hamas war is set to begin at noon Monday at Union Park.

Earlier on Sunday, leaders from the Coalition to March on the DNC vowed in Union Park to keep pushing for a longer route for that demonstration Monday.

The city granted their permit to march within “sight and sound” of the United Center, but restricted them to a 1.1-mile route that begins at Union Park and follows Washington west to Hermitage, then north to Maypole, west to Park 578 and then to Damen, north to Lake Street and then concludes at Union Park.

But the march’s organizers argued the turns onto Hermitage and Maypole would cause a logjam and slow the march down. They’ve instead requested a 2.4-mile-long route that continues west on Washington to Oakley or Western.

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the march and the Coalition and U.S. Palestinian Community Network, said he was still pushing for a last-minute change on Sunday afternoon. He said he’s hopeful Mayor Brandon Johnson will intervene, but couldn’t say if Johnson will help the march out.

“I believe the administration understands that this is the importance of people having the right to protest and the right to get their message heard,” Abudayyeh said. “Brandon Johnson is who he says he is. He is a person who comes from the movement. He’s an organizer by trade and by history, and so he believes in the people’s right to protest.”

But if they don’t get their desired route, Abudayyeh said the march will stick to the city’s route.

“We have a philosophy in Chicago that the numbers dictate what the route is,” he said.

The group also said the city tried to prevent them from setting up a stage, sound equipment and portable toilets in Union Park, Abudayyeh said. But the city’s Law Department walked back the denial last week.

The group is on the move, marching down Michigan towards Grant Park. #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/SajpsCUgeC — Emmanuel Camarillo (@mannycam) August 18, 2024