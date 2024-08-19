Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 19, 2024
Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes DNC delegates. 'No better place to start than here in Chicago'

“As a Black man raising a Black girl on the West Side of Chicago, I know that my daughter will see not only a reflection of herself in the White House, but our deepest American values,” Johnson told a world audience.

By  Mitchell Armentrout and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
   
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Taking the biggest stage of his nascent political career Monday evening, Mayor Brandon Johnson honored Chicago icons Ida B. Wells, Jane Addams and the Rev. Jesse Jackson while welcoming delegates to the city to kick off the Democratic National Convention.

“Welcome to the greatest city in the world,” Johnson said in an opening slot at the United Center, later sneaking in a reference to his trademark modifier “freakin,” calling Chicago the “greatest freakin’ city.”

“Chicago — where Ida B. Wells and Jane Addams organized to deliver real, transformative change across the country. Chicago — where Rev. Jesse Jackson united people of every background to keep hope alive, and a community organizer on the South Side — Barack Obama — rose to the White House by reminding us yes, we can,” Johnson said.

In his almost four-minute talk, Johnson tied his own experience to the names at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“As the son of a family that worked to make ends meet, I know that Kamala Harris — the daughter of a hard-working mom who did the same — will always have our backs. As a fellow former social studies teacher, I know that Tim Walz will never shrink from standing up for our democracy, and for those most in need,” Johnson said. “And as a Black man raising a Black girl on the West Side of Chicago, I know that my daughter will see not only a reflection of herself in the White House, but our deepest American values.”

After his speech, Johnson told WBEZ it “felt great” to elevate “the most remarkable city in the world” on an international stage, particularly given his status as a political newcomer.

“There’s no secret to where I started — no ties to political machines, outspent, a middle school teacher, child of 10,” he said. “This can only happen through organizing and grassroots work, and so I’m feeling hopeful and strengthened that our democracy is better off.”

The son of pastors, Johnson wouldn’t say whether he was nervous or how many times he practiced his speech, but he said he prepared “quietly” through prayer.

“I lean into my faith. It’s no secret that I love God,” he said. “That’s what I took into that speech.”

Had Johnson gotten more stage time, he said he would have liked to highlight the “journey of migration” many Chicagoans have taken.

“Whether it’s Black folks, Brown folks, white folks, Asian folks, coming to this city because they know that this city is not just a symbol of hope, but it is really a manifestation to the hopes and dreams of those who came before us,” he said.

Prior to his DNC closeup, the first-term mayor zigzagged across the city with a full schedule of events, both official and political.

He started the day welcoming Michigan delegates and heralding Harris and Walz, saying they “understand the plight of people who make this country what it is, and that’s working people.”

Johnson didn’t attend the Illinois delegation’s breakfast speaking program — the main pep rally for local party honchos — but he’s expected to address them Wednesday morning.

The mayor then toured Dyett High School on the South Side and held a public safety update on the DNC alongside other city officials at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

That was where he addressed remarks he was quoted as saying in an interview with the publication Mother Jones, in which he called the war in Gaza “genocidal” as he prepared to play cheerleader for Democrats, who’ve been criticized for their support of Israel. Johnson didn’t double down on his characterization of the conflict Monday.

“You can condemn terrorism and call for peace. It’s actually very customary within our tradition here in Chicago,” Johnson said. “People across America are calling for that — for the immediate releasing of hostages, the end of these acts of terror, and the end to this war. And I will continue to stand by that position, because it is the moral position.”

Onstage, Johnson kept the focus on Harris.

“What will it take to build the middle class and make it easier for families to not only get by, but get ahead? It will take someone with the toughness to stand up for us. Let me tell you: Kamala’s got it,” he said. “Together, we will build a better, brighter future, and there is no better place to start than here in Chicago.”

DNC Day One Latest Updates

