Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
DNC 2024 Brandon Johnson News

Wrought-iron fence closes off site of former homeless encampment cleared before the DNC

The massive barrier looks formidable enough to keep its previous residents from ever pitching tents again on the blocks-long shady land between 1100 S. Desplaines St. and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

By  Lauren FitzPatrick and Elvia Malagón
   
IMG_2936.jpg

Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times photo

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A heavy 10-foot-tall black wrought-iron fence now surrounds what used to be Chicago’s most visible homeless camp.

Erected in time for the Democratic National Convention, the massive barrier looks formidable enough to keep its previous residents from ever pitching tents again on the blocks-long shady land between 1100 S. Desplaines St. and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Residents of the encampment, previously among the city’s largest “tent cities,” were moved out on July 17 and encouraged to move into a city-operated shelter in the former Tremont Hotel just west of the Magnificent Mile. About 30 people had been living in the tent city in its last weeks. The same day, a 5- or 6-foot chain link barrier was installed as a temporary block.

A top aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson has said she orchestrated the move in advance of the DNC in case federal officials might have security concerns about it. Its timing prompted a mayoral ally to blast the move as a plan to “hide Chicago’s homeless.” But Johnson later denied that the closure had anything to do with the DNC, saying his administration had treated people experiencing homelessness with dignity.

IMG_2942.jpg

A heavy 10-foot-tall black metal fence now surrounds what used to be Chicago’s most visible homeless camp, on Desplaines Street.

Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

City officials couldn’t immediately say Monday how much the wrought iron cost or why it was so much taller than other fences lining the expressway.

But its heft prompted a neighbor who now lives in a tent a few blocks south at 16th and Union to quip, “Build that wall,” adapting a popular Republican line meant to block immigrants from American borders.

What a permanent solution is for its former residents isn’t yet clear.

“My whole thing with the DNC, it seemed like they were going to give us a vacation from being homeless,” said the neighbor known as “Six-Nine” who now lives in a tent a few blocks south at 16th and Union where he feels “safe” and “peaceful.” “When Tremont closes, the people are going to come back to where they know.”

But the Desplaines encampment is no longer accessible. The fencing has been up for a few weeks and no one has been able to enter, said longtime business owner Gregg Fishman, of Fishman’s Fabrics, 1101 S. Desplaines.

The Department of Family and Support Services did not immediately provide an update on the Tremont shelter.

The department has also urged folks living in tents along the North Branch of the Chicago River, between Foster and Bryn Mawr, and all along Canalport, to move into Tremont and other shelters for the summer.

At 19th and Canalport, under the Dan Ryan Expressway, just five tents now remain, along with a cache of trashcans and a portable toilet.

On Monday morning, a man near the encampment asked motorists for spare change at the corner 19th Street and Ruble Avenue. He said he was staying at a nearby private shelter, but he has struggled to secure long-term housing. He didn’t have much he wanted to say to those politicians coming into the city for the convention.

“I just want a dollar,” he said, holding a plastic tub for coins. “That’s it.”

Share
DNC Day One Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
Republican activist Charlie Kirk clashes with Democrat in video from inside DNC
Union workers who helped build DNC stages, tents 'pumped' as thousands enter United and McCormick
Convention canines? Volunteer therapy dogs deployed to help 'de-stress' law enforcement during DNC duty
Here's who's scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC
March on the DNC draws thousands of protesters
Chicago está listo para la DNC: los demócratas del país se adueñan de la ciudad
La DNC de Chicago ‘empezó con’ Jesse Jackson. Los líderes honran al fundador de Rainbow PUSH
The Latest
Bengals Bears Football
Bears
Were blitzing Bears part of Matt Eberflus' evolution — or just something for future foes to sweat?
Eberflus has never been a blitz-happy coach, which made Saturday’s showing so unusual. Coaches are usually loath to blitz — or show any tricks — in the preseason.
By Patrick Finley
 
Therapy dog Teddy attends a roll call at Near North Chicago Police District in 2021. Teddy, who is handled by Cindy Gross, is part of Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, which visits police stations, hospitals, schools and crisis situations to allow people to interact with therapy dogs.
Columnists
Convention canines? Volunteer therapy dogs deployed to help 'de-stress' law enforcement during DNC duty
An elite volunteer corps of therapy dogs is being dispatched to soothe federal, state and city law enforcement agencies waiting to handle any emergencies that occur during the Democratic National Convention.
By Michael Sneed
 
DNCPODIUM-081624-22.jpg
DNC 2024
Here's who's scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC
The featured speaker of the evening will be President Biden, of course, but plenty of people will precede him on stage, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Protesters gathered in Union Park on Monday for one of the most significant planned protests of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC 2024
March on the DNC draws thousands of protesters
During the march, about 100 protesters broke through the security perimeter fencing near Park 578, a designated protest site near the United Center. Police responded before the protesters could get any further, leading to a standoff. Eventually, the fencing was breached in five locations, and police detained four protesters.
By Nader Issa Kaitlin Washburn , and 3 more
 
ebiz-sat-jewel-903-7306-37618207.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Customers, union workers will lose if Kroger-Albertsons merger gets blocked
Nixing the merger would only make Walmart stronger, a grocery consultant writes. Other readers worry about police being heavy-handed with peaceful protesters outside the DNC and our two-party political system.
By Letters to the Editor
 