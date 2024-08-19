How to watch Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention has arrived in Chicago.

The convention’s daytime programming and activities are being held at McCormick place, while the night’s main events will be broadcast from the United Center.

President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to headline the first day of the convention.

The main programming begins at 5:30 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.

Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel and website. The DNC will also stream events on demconvention.org.

Kamala Harris is set to accept the party’s nomination from the convention on Thursday, while her running mate Tim Walz will take the stage on Wednesday.

Tomorrow night’s speakers include former President Barack Obama and Gov. JB Pritzker.