Monday, August 19, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

How to watch Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton will headline the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.

By  Katie Anthony
   

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention has arrived in Chicago.

The convention’s daytime programming and activities are being held at McCormick place, while the night’s main events will be broadcast from the United Center.

President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to headline the first day of the convention.

The main programming begins at 5:30 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.

Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel and website. The DNC will also stream events on demconvention.org.

Kamala Harris is set to accept the party’s nomination from the convention on Thursday, while her running mate Tim Walz will take the stage on Wednesday.

Tomorrow night’s speakers include former President Barack Obama and Gov. JB Pritzker.

dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since moving closer to me, my mom isn’t making any friends
Shy woman resists mingling at senior center, in church, as a volunteer or with neighbors.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, August 19, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
The 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue in Humboldt Park.
Humboldt Park
Teen shot, wounded in Humboldt Park
A boy, 16, was in the 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Sunday when a car approached and someone fired. He was struck in the right hip.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Protesters march down Michigan Avenue during the first major protest of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday evening.
DNC 2024
DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention
Hundreds of people rallying against the Israel-Hamas war and restrictions on reproductive rights kicked off the first protest of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday, but they were met by an even larger showing from Chicago police.
By Emmanuel Camarillo Kaitlin Washburn , and 2 more
 
Mercury Storm Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Natasha Cloud knew Kahleah Copper would boost Mercury's title hopes
Copper has reached new heights this season. She’s averaging 23.7 points, five more than she did last year as the Sky’s leading scorer.
By Annie Costabile
 