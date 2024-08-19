Kamala Harris poised to break 'highest, hardest ceiling,' Hillary Clinton tells DNC

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A surprise entrance by Vice President Kamala Harris on Day One of the Democratic National Convention energized delegates ahead of a primetime address by Hillary Clinton, who declared “the future is in our grasp” to elect the first woman to the White House in November.

On a night focused on President Joe Biden passing the torch to Harris, some of Illinois’ top political stars also took center stage on Monday to kick off the four-day convention.

Harris’ brief entrance created a loud buzz that carried through the rest of the night.

“There’s a lot of energy in this room. … Something is happening in America. You can feel it. Something we’ve worked for and dreamed of a long time,” Clinton said.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, said he “made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.” The crowd chanted, “Lock him up,” as Clinton nodded her head to the reversal of the chant Republicans directed at her eight years ago.

Clinton said the country has “put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest ceiling.” And she painted a Harris presidency as bringing the nation “so close to breaking through once and for all.”

Harris’ surprise appearance

Less than a month after Harris assumed her place atop the Democratic ticket, Clinton and other party heavyweights sought to introduce the vice president to voters as a friend of the working class, a steady hand in the face of crisis — and the clear choice over Trump.

“Kamala has the character, experience and vision to lead us forward,” Clinton said. “I know her heart and her integrity.”

“As president, she will always have our backs, and she will always be a fighter for us,” the Chicago native and former secretary of state said.

The only louder cheers came earlier in the night with Harris’ surprise stroll onto the United Center stage, to the tune of Beyonce’s “Freedom.”

“This is going to be a great week. And I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden,” Harris said. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service,” she said in her brief remarks.

“This November, we will come together and declare in one voice as one people, we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith.”

“Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember: When we fight, we win,” said Harris, who is scheduled to return to the stage Thursday.

Illinois pols take the stage

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood and Mayor Brandon Johnson all delivered brief remarks — Johnson praising Harris as “someone with the toughness to stand up for us,” Underwood telling Democrats that Trump “failed us” during the pandemic. And Durbin called the former president’s term a “failure.”

“His record was defined by failure. To put it another way — he’s like a bad boss,” Durbin said. “Donald Trump reminds us of a boss we’ve all had — the guy who thinks he’s ‘a very stable genius,’ but is driving the company into the ground.”

Underwood, a registered nurse, used her time onstage to slam Trump over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Donald Trump failed us, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got it under control,” Underwood said, declaring Trump “took the COVID crisis and turned it into a catastrophe. We can never let him be our president again.”

The 37-year-old representative noted “as the youngest Black woman ever elected to Congress, I am painfully aware that Black women, especially pregnant women and new moms, were more likely to die during COVID.” Underwood praised Harris for championing legislation to address the Black maternal health crisis “because she protects people who are most vulnerable.”

And United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said, “this election comes down to one question: Which side are you on?”

He called it a binary choice between the tickets — Harris and running mate Tim Walz, “who stood shoulder to shoulder with the working class,” and Trump and JD Vance, “two lap dogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves.”

“Donald Trump is all talk, and Kamala Harris walks the walk. She’s a fighter for the working class, and Donald Trump is a scab,” Fain said.

In a nod to Hulk Hogan’s shirt-tearing at last month’s Republican National Convention, Fain took off his blazer to reveal a T-shirt reading “Trump is a scab,” leading the crowd in chanting the phrase.