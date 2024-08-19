Republican activist Charlie Kirk clashes with Democrat in video from inside DNC

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Two of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters have parachuted into Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, using the nominating event in an attempt to antagonize liberals.

Charlie Kirk, a Chicago area native and co-founder of Turning Point USA, sparred with a conventioneer inside the United Center, where Vice President Kamala Harris will be anointed as Democrat’s presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Republican operative Jack Posobiec donned a traditional Middle Eastern headdress Monday while questioning demonstrators at Union Park about abortion.

The MAGA darlings both posted their exploits to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that has become a bastion for conservative figures since Elon Musk took it over in 2022. Kirk and Posobiec didn’t respond to interview requests.

In a video posted in the convention hall on Monday, Kirk said he was reporting from “the belly of the beast in Chicago.”

An early look from inside the United Center.



I'm just here to learn. pic.twitter.com/VrkLbefpU7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 19, 2024

“We’re here to learn,” Kirk said with a smile. “I don’t really have much to learn here. But I’ve already gotten heckled once.”

Another video Kirk posted earlier Monday showed Parker Short, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, assailing Kirk about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that southern state.

“You’re an anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person crashing our party because you tried to stop our democracy,” Short said.

“I got one question,” Kirk shot back. “What is a woman?”

“That is so f------ weird,” responded Short, using a dis progressives have lobbed against Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, as he walked away. “Maybe you should meet one.”

Within 30 seconds of walking into the United Center, I was confronted by this guy. Apparently he’s the President of the Young Democrats of Georgia? pic.twitter.com/9fJ51z1WBT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 19, 2024

Some of Posobiec’s trolling didn’t appear to go over much better. In a clip from Real America’s Voice, a far-right television channel, the naval intelligence officer-turned-Pizzagate conspiracy theorist asked a demonstrator how many abortions she’d had on Monday.

“I’m getting paid by George Soros to have an abortion on the stage with no drugs,” the demonstrator said, referencing the billionaire Democrat who has long been a target of conservation native conspiracy theories.