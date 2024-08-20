Obama pride is the vibe at South Loop DNC watch party

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A small crowd took in Tuesday’s DNC speeches in a relaxed setting at a watch party at the Bureau Bar and Restaurant in the South Loop.

Some sat at tables with drinks, others lounged on couches at the dimly lighted bar.

Friends Nardine O. and Tamara C. said they came to the watch party to engage in some of the convention-related events and support a local Black-owned business. They didn’t necessarily want to hear any particular topics mentioned by Barack and Michelle Obama, the featured speakers Tuesday night.

A watch party at Bureau Bar and Restaurant in the South Loop erupted into loud cheers as former President Barack Obama’s was introduced at Tuesday’s DNC. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former first lady Michelle Obama addressing the DNC at the United Center on Tuesday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rather, they were thrilled just to hear them speak.

“I’m just excited to hear what the Obamas have to say. We’re Chicago, we are Obama fans,” Nardine O. said.

They said they like Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate because she aligns with their identity as African Americans, as well as her positions on women’s issues and her contrast with former President Donald Trump.

“The idea of having a Black woman in this position is very appealing to me because it’s never been done before,” Tamara C. said. “And having an individual with integrity.”

“Trump has no integrity. … I don’t understand why the Republican Party allowed themselves to turn into the MAGA party, because I’m not anti-Republican, I am anti-MAGA.”

Joseph H. and his wife, who live outside New York City, are visiting Chicago this week for the DNC events.

They also chose the Bureau’s watch party to support a Black-owned business.

“There’s so many other interesting takes on why Kamala should be president that I’m enjoying, and a lot of supporters are coming out with some powerful speeches,” said Joseph, who plans to vote for Harris.

“It just feels good to hear somebody else’s take other than mine on why she should be president.”

Michelle Obama’s speech was met with applause that turned to louder cheers through the bar as she introduced the former president.