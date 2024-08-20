Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime-time speeches on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Other highlights include Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Here’s the tentative speaker list:

5:30 p.m.

Call to Order

Jaime R. Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In

Mitch Landrieu

DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation

Rabbi Sharon Brous

IKAR

Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef

The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance

Joshua Davis

National Anthem

Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks

Jason Carter

Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks

“Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”

Malcolm Kenyatta

Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6 p.m.

Remarks

Kyle Sweetser

Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks

Stephanie Grisham

Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks

Nabela Noor

Content creator

Remarks

Gary Peters

United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks

Kenneth Stribling

Retired Teamster

7 p.m.

Roll Call

Remarks

Minnesota Delegation

Remarks

California Delegation

8 p.m.

Host Introduction

Ana Navarro

Remarks

Chuck Schumer

United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks

Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks

JB Pritzker

Governor of Illinois

Remarks

Ken Chenault

American business executive

Remarks

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Governor of New Mexico

9 p.m.

Keynote Remarks

Angela Alsobrooks

Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks

John Giles

Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks

Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks

Douglas Emhoff

Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

10 p.m.

Remarks

Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

Benediction

Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.

African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America