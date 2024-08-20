Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime-time speeches on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown on Monday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Other highlights include Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Here’s the tentative speaker list:

5:30 p.m.

Call to Order
Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In
Mitch Landrieu
DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation
Rabbi Sharon Brous
IKAR

Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef
The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance
Joshua Davis

National Anthem
Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks
Jason Carter
Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks
“Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”
Malcolm Kenyatta
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6 p.m.

Remarks
Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks
Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks
Nabela Noor
Content creator

Remarks
Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks
Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster

7 p.m.

Roll Call

Remarks
Minnesota Delegation

Remarks
California Delegation

8 p.m.

Host Introduction
Ana Navarro

Remarks
Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks
Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks
JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois

Remarks
Ken Chenault
American business executive

Remarks
Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico

9 p.m.

Keynote Remarks
Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks
John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks
Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks
Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States

10 p.m.

Remarks
Barack Obama
44th President of the United States

Benediction
Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.
African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

