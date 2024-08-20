Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday
Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime-time speeches on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime-time speeches on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Other highlights include Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Here’s the tentative speaker list:
5:30 p.m.
Call to Order
Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Gavel In
Mitch Landrieu
DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair
Invocation
Rabbi Sharon Brous
IKAR
Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef
The Nation’s Mosque
Pledge of Allegiance
Joshua Davis
National Anthem
Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne
Remarks
Jason Carter
Grandson of President Jimmy Carter
Remarks
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy
Remarks
“Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”
Malcolm Kenyatta
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives
6 p.m.
Remarks
Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter
Remarks
Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary
Remarks
Nabela Noor
Content creator
Remarks
Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan
Remarks
Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster
7 p.m.
Roll Call
Remarks
Minnesota Delegation
Remarks
California Delegation
8 p.m.
Host Introduction
Ana Navarro
Remarks
Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader
Remarks
Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont
Remarks
JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois
Remarks
Ken Chenault
American business executive
Remarks
Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico
9 p.m.
Keynote Remarks
Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President
Remarks
John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona
Remarks
Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois
Remarks
Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States
Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
10 p.m.
Remarks
Barack Obama
44th President of the United States
Benediction
Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.
African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America