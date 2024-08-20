Economy, income inequality among top concerns for young adults, poll shows

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The economy, income inequality and inflation are among the most concerning topics among young adults, according to a recent national poll released this week by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and GenForward.

The poll, which reached more than 2,000 young adults between the ages of 18 and 40, was released as delegates and elected officials kicked off the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

Economic growth was a priority for 14% of respondents, followed by income inequality, 11%.

Housing affordability was also a top concern, with 19% saying it was the greatest issue facing their community.

The poll also indicates low levels of faith in political institutions, with 58% of respondents saying democracy in the U.S is not working, compared to 40% who say it is.

University of Chicago political science professor Cathy Cohen, one of the lead organizers of this poll, said focusing on people of color, including African Americans, Latinos and Asians, was key.

“They are a critical part of our political community, part of the democracy,” she said.

Cohen said many of them are busy going to college, trying to pay student debt, raising children and having a hard time saving.

“I think a candidate who wants to win their vote is going to have to pay attention to the way in which the economy is devastating and impacting young adults, " Cohen said. “These are generations of young people who have already faced two, possibly three recessions.”

The poll was conducted towards the end of July and beginning of August, right after President Joe Biden decided to drop from the presidential race and shortly after former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Cohen said certain groups who were deeply frustrated with Biden and his handling of the economy are now particularly excited about the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris.

But what the data didn’t show is people who said they were voting for Trump saying that they’ll vote for Harris.

“There is a lot of work for Democrats to do to move, not necessarily Republicans, but young, often white independents to decide where they are willing to vote for the Democratic,” Cohen said.

Other issues that young adults are highly concerned with is the conflict in Gaza and the U.S. funding of the Israeli military. A higher percentage of respondents, 43%, expressed their disapproval of military support to Israel.

Latino and Black respondents also had different opinions about the issues that were most important to them. For Latinos immigration is a top priority after inflation and the economy. For African Americans racism and poverty followed their concerns about the country’s economy.