Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Planned Parenthood hosts mobile clinic near DNC with free medication abortions and vasectomies

The pop-up clinic in a near West Loop parking lot drew attention to Illinois’ status as a haven for abortion, but also pushback from abortion foes.

By  Kristen Schorsch
   
Planned Parenthood Great Rivers has set up its mobile clinic in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago on August 20, 2024.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers has set up its mobile clinic in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago on August 20, 2024.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers from downstate Illinois offered something unique this week during the Democratic National Convention: free vasectomies and medication abortion — from a parking lot.

Illinois has become a destination for abortions, as access has vanished across much of the South and Midwest with bans and restrictions that have come since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

This week, Planned Parenthood demonstrated Illinois’ access by setting up a mobile health clinic in a parking lot on a busy corner near the West Loop, about a mile from the convention at the United Center. The clinic resembles an RV, emblazoned with “Health care. No matter where.”

On the second day of the mobile clinic’s hours, music played in the parking lot while a food truck offered tacos for sale.

Inside the RV, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, explained why the clinic is offering free vasectomies and medication abortion during the DNC.

“We’re just really excited to provide the opportunity for the thousands of folks who are coming to Illinois to demonstrate for them that, you know, it is possible to start closing some health care gaps for folks,” McNicholas said.

20240820_Planned_Parenthood_mm0040.jpg

Dr. Colleen McNicholas works at the Planned Parenthood Great Rivers mobile clinic in the near West Loop on August 20, 2024.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

The mobile clinic looks in part like a doctor’s office on the inside, with a bench set up as a waiting room, and two rooms with exam tables and ultrasound machines.

But during the few hours WBEZ was there, there were more reporters milling in the parking lot than patients. McNicholas said there were people who had signed up for appointments at the clinic, but the attention to the clinic may have impacted their decision.

“We did have a couple of folks not show up,” McNicholas said. “It’s hard to know why that happened. Certainly there are protesters here, which makes accessing health care sometimes scary.”

One of those protesters was Connie Becker with Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. She stood on the sidewalk on the other side of the fence and shouted through a megaphone aimed at the RV, while a woman sought care inside.

“You don’t have to do this,” Becker shouted. “You will never forget that you allowed these people to kill your baby out of a food truck in a parking lot in Chicago. Is that how you want to remember your child?”

People in the parking lot put up a tarp over the fence to block the protesters’ view to the RV.

McNicholas said there were 10 men who received free vasectomies on Monday, procedures that usually cost around $800 out-of-pocket at her clinic. At least a dozen people received or signed up to end their pregnancies with pills.

Tuesday was the final day for appointments. But with thousands of people in Chicago for the convention, and reproductive rights taking center stage in primetime DNC speeches, the mobile clinic was a symbol for the state’s abortion access.

Kristen Schorsch covers health and county government for WBEZ.

