Tuesday, August 20, 2024
How to watch Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Barack Obama and JB Pritzker will give prime time speeches on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.

By  Katie Anthony
   

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is in full swing in Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime time speeches on the second night of the convention.

The main programming begins at 6 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.

The night’s main events will be broadcast live from the United Center in Chicago.

Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel and website.

The first day included speeches from President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Kamala Harris is set to accept the party’s nomination from the convention on Thursday, while her running mate Tim Walz will take the stage on Wednesday.

DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

