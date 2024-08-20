How to watch Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is in full swing in Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime time speeches on the second night of the convention.

The main programming begins at 6 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.

The night’s main events will be broadcast live from the United Center in Chicago.

Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel and website.

The first day included speeches from President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Kamala Harris is set to accept the party’s nomination from the convention on Thursday, while her running mate Tim Walz will take the stage on Wednesday.