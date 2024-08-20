Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
DNC 2024 Money Chicago

How West Side workers along Madison are feeling in the shadow of the DNC

None of the DNC hoopla had made the trip down Madison to the businesses of some restaurateurs, pop-up food sellers — and one muralist from the South Side — who say they still hope to get some love this week.

By  Lauren FitzPatrick
   
Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6.25.33 PM.png

Macy Robinson Jr. sells watermelons from the back of his truck in Austin on Tuesday.

Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Victoria Davis is a soul food entrepreneur who parks her giant barrel grill on the street three miles west of the United Center, on the street outside 4231 W. Madison.

But alas, Tuesday afternoon, none of the DNC hoopla had made the trip down Madison to her stand. No delegates — or candidates — are taking advantage of the turkey tips, smothered cabbage and other dishes she cookes fresh at home and keeps warm inside the grill.

“I guess I’m too far down,” she says, but issues an invitation anyway: “Kamala Harris, come look for your girl, Vicki Victoria Davis!”

Cooking for four years now, Davis streams her process on TikTok as @shortruff3 — but aspires to have her own restaurant instead of this pop-up outfit.

But, she says amid her kids and grandkids who’ve joined her, “I need some funds.”

Organizers of the DNC promised that the West Side would benefit from hosting the convention that’s already drawn tens of thousands of conventioneers, protesters and dignitaries to Chicago.

That’s not been Davis’ experience. Her work days have lengthened these last few years as people seem to have less money for takeout. She doubts she’ll catch any of the speech Tuesday night by Chicago-born former first lady Michelle Obama.

“I’m out here to make a living,” she says. “I’ll catch up on the rest later.”

Victoria Davis, grilling in the 4200 block of Madison Street on Tuesday.Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

Victoria Davis, grilling in the 4200 block of Madison Street on Tuesday.

Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

Madison, a historic Black Main Street, still bustles with Chicagoans earning their way.

Even at an underpass in the 4600 block where signs advise that IT IS UNLAWFUL TO SOLICIT FOR PROSTITUTION IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE.

Here, artist Blake Lenoir sprays the foliage on a mural of roses commissioned as a love letter to the area.

The flowers he’s painting around snippets of beautiful faces are meant to remind men to respect women and for women to respect themselves, he says. And for the area’s history of selling and buying sex to be documented, especially as gentrification inches westward from the Loop, past the United Center in a move many say started ahead of the 1996 DNC, when then-Mayor Richard M. Daley cleared out Skid Row.

Artist Blake Lenoir works on a mural in West Garfield Park on Tuesday.Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

Artist Blake Lenoir works on a mural in West Garfield Park on Tuesday.

Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

For Lenoir, 33, a father and new homeowner in Beverly, the upcoming election to vote in a Black woman as the country’s first woman commander-in-chief should bode well for peace — particularly he points to Gaza and Kenya — better than 250 years of male leaders have done. And as a muralist around the West Side, he says, his livelihood flourishes under folks who value the arts and issue grants for public works. None of that is included in the radically conservative Republican platform known as Project 2025.

“This election is about ‘out with the old,’ literally,” Lenoir says. “We have to get a sound mind in office.”

Not that any of the politicians are listening, says Macy Robinson Jr., a 79-year-old seller of watermelons whose roadside business in Austin includes responding to drive-by hollers: “ARKANSAS OR MISSISSIPPI?”

The answer is Midnight, Mississippi, the Delta hometown of Robinson until, as a teenager, he migrated north like so many other West Siders to Chicago. DNC or no DNC, the prices are still $12 a watermelon, $3 a cantaloupe.

He and his partner don’t see anything in the convention four miles away for themselves.

Politicians never tell the truth, Robinson says, especially not to “poor folks” like him. He’ll vote for the Democrat anyway.

“They do what they want to do,” the businessman says. “Lying before we got here, lying after we leave.”

“I’ve been here for 60 years. I’ve still got to hustle.”

Screen Shot 2024-08-20 at 6Maurice Gaiter, a West Side pastor and part-time manager at MacArthur’s Restaurant, believes Kamala Harris’ nomination has been a boon for Democrats.Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times .23.43 PM.png

Maurice Gaiter, a West Side pastor and part-time manager at MacArthur’s Restaurant, believes Kamala Harris’ nomination has been a boon for Democrats.

Lauren FitzPatrick/Sun-Times

MacArthur’s Restaurant, 5412 W. Madison, or 15 minutes west of the United Center as the cab rides, bulked up the cooking staff this week in anticipation that lunch lines might snake past all the framed politician photos and run out the door.

No official DNC catering had been ordered. “We had some volunteers from the DNC eating here but we’d like to see those speaking for us show up too,” says manager and area pastor, Maurice Gaiter

Catering slips were stacking up for watch parties Tuesday night for the Obamas and Thursday for Kamala Harris, and staff dished out chicken and turkey legs, with generous sides and desserts to a steady stream of customers.

With so much at stake this election, Harris’ nomination has been a boon for Democrats, among Black voters and women.

“I think the enthusiasm we have for the party is going to propel us to the White House.”

But, as he stresses on the big show’s second day on the West Side, “let’s not forget those outside the walls of the DNC.”

Share
DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
Despite expected surge in arrivals, no buses carrying migrants have come to Chicago during DNC
Here's where Kamala Harris used to live in Evanston
Chicago's top cop says police are ready for next round of protests, this one at Israeli consulate
Economy, income inequality among top concerns for young adults, poll shows
Pop-up art exhibit promotes art, ideas and voting: 'This is the people's voice'
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic near DNC offers free medication abortions, vasectomies
Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday
The Latest
Tony WHLGN
DNC 2024
Pop-up art exhibit promotes art, ideas and voting: 'This is the people's voice'
Politicians can only do so much, says the co-producer and co-curator of the temporary gallery and festival. It’s art, culture and artists that help the community make sense of the world.
By Andrea Flores
 
20240820_Planned_Parenthood_mm0088.jpg
DNC 2024
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic near DNC offers free medication abortions, vasectomies
The pop-up clinic in a West Loop parking lot drew attention to Illinois’ status as a haven for abortion, but also protests from abortion foes.
By Kristen Schorsch
 
BEARS-051124-38.jpg
Bears
After a long wait, Bears rookie Kiran Amegadjie back at practice
The most memorable moment of Amegadjie’s training camp thus far has been playing tiny cymbals during teammate Theo Benedet’s pantsless rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A” on “Hard Knocks.”
By Patrick Finley
 
ESPN Radio's Mike Greenberg, left, and Mike Golic, not pictured, broadcast "Mike and Mike In The Morning" as they begin Super Bowl broadcasting from their studio set on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 31, 2011.
Sports Media
Mike Greenberg is new host of ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
Greenberg becomes the fourth host in the show’s history. Bob Ley hosted the first year in 1985, when it was called “NFL GameDay,” followed by Chris Berman (1986-2016) and Samantha Ponder (2017-23).
By AP
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
DNC 2024
Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday
Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime-time speeches on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
By Sun-Times staff
 