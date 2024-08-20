Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
DNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

Pop-up art exhibit promotes art, ideas and voting: 'This is the people's voice'

Politicians can only do so much, says the co-producer and co-curator of the temporary gallery and festival. It’s art, culture and artists that help the community make sense of the world.

By  Andrea Flores
   
Tony WHLGN, an artist from Detroit, is one of the featured artists at the "Into Action" pop-up exhibit.

Tony WHLGN, an artist from Detroit, is one of the featured artists at the “Into Action” pop-up exhibit.

Andrea Flores/For the Sun-Times

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Tucked west of the Democratic National Convention is the temporary “Into Action” exhibit, a curated gallery and festival aimed at elevating art, ideas and the power of voting.

“This is the people’s voice, set against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention,” said Yosi Sergant, the co-producer and co-curator behind the pop-up near the United Center, where the convention is being held this week.

Running until Thursday, the pop-up gallery will highlight over 240 artists and host dozens of performers and speakers, including singer-songwriter Jamila Woods and actress Rosario Dawson. At least half of the showcased pieces are from Chicago artists, and the rest are from all over the country.

Yosi Sergant is the co-producer and co-curator behind the "Into Action" pop-up near the United Center, where the convention is being held this week.

Yosi Sergant is the co-producer and co-curator behind the “Into Action” pop-up near the United Center, where the convention is being held this week.

Andrea Flores/For the Sun-Times

Sergant, who commissioned former President Barack Obama’s “Hope” poster in 2008, said politicians can only do so much. It’s art, culture and artists that help the community make sense of the world.

“Our democracy absolutely needs art and artists inside of it to help us make sense of the world around us, to help us dream past the obstacles that are in front of us, to help us make sense of life,” he said.

Whether it be Native American portraits displayed on worn-out luggage or uterus-shaped clothing hangers, every piece tells the story of struggle.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, we all deal with credit card debt, with hunger, with poverty, with the health industry and health care challenges, taking care of our elders, taking care of our kids,” Sergant said.

“These are the things that we all face challenges with, and they all need to be represented,” he said.

Joe Ivacic, who makes objects out of glass, is one of the featured artists of the "Into Action" pop-up exhibit.

Joe Ivacic, who makes objects out of glass, is one of the featured artists of the “Into Action” pop-up exhibit.

Andrea Flores/For the Sun-Times

One of the featured artists is Joe Ivacic, who makes objects out of glass. A couple of his featured pieces include a painting of a protest broadly stroked over a police shield (made of glass), the other of a bullet-stricken book bag (also made of glass) set in a disorganized classroom.

With the mic already off, he confesses many people hate doing this work, but it’s necessary.

“Whether you’re looking at political cartoons or whether you’re looking at large-scale paintings, art has multiple purposes. It can beautify, it can provide information, it can force you to think like good literature or a piece of music. It provides duality of sides,” Ivacic said.

“As an artist, my job is to hopefully get people to question their perspective and say, ‘You know what? Maybe my world isn’t consistent with everybody’s world.’”

Tony WHLGN, a visiting Detroit artist, has been a community leader and artist over the last decade.

“And what I’m learning is helping me to formulate a better opinion about where I want to take things in my life,” WHLGN said.

He calls the showcase “thought-provoking.”

“I think if you don’t know what the political climate is in this country, you could get a sense of what it feels like from looking at a lot of these pieces and reading some of the statements that these artists have put up,” WHLGN said.

Though Sergant couldn’t officially disclose some important political figures set to attend their events, he insists the public will not want to miss the next couple of days.

“My hope is that people will come see the truth that’s on the wall about who we are and have been and what it’s going to take for us to get there,” Sergant said.

The “Into Action” gallery is at 2226 W. Walnut St., just a short walk away from the new Damen stop on the Near West Side. The event is free, but RSVP is required.

Share
DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
How West Side workers along Madison are feeling in the shadow of the DNC
Despite expected surge in arrivals, no buses carrying migrants have come to Chicago during DNC
Here's where Kamala Harris used to live in Evanston
Chicago's top cop says police are ready for next round of protests, this one at Israeli consulate
Economy, income inequality among top concerns for young adults, poll shows
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic near DNC offers free medication abortions, vasectomies
Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday
The Latest
The massive overhead scoreboard at the United Center displays a blue logo that says “Chicago DNC 2024.”
DNC 2024
Economy, income inequality among top concerns for young adults, poll shows
The poll also indicates low levels of faith in political institutions, with 58% of respondents saying democracy in the U.S is not working, compared to 40% who say it is.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
20240820_Planned_Parenthood_mm0088.jpg
DNC 2024
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic near DNC offers free medication abortions, vasectomies
The pop-up clinic in a West Loop parking lot drew attention to Illinois’ status as a haven for abortion, but also protests from abortion foes.
By Kristen Schorsch
 
BEARS-051124-38.jpg
Bears
After a long wait, Bears rookie Kiran Amegadjie back at practice
The most memorable moment of Amegadjie’s training camp thus far has been playing tiny cymbals during teammate Theo Benedet’s pantsless rendition of “God Bless the U.S.A” on “Hard Knocks.”
By Patrick Finley
 
ESPN Radio's Mike Greenberg, left, and Mike Golic, not pictured, broadcast "Mike and Mike In The Morning" as they begin Super Bowl broadcasting from their studio set on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 31, 2011.
Sports Media
Mike Greenberg is new host of ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
Greenberg becomes the fourth host in the show’s history. Bob Ley hosted the first year in 1985, when it was called “NFL GameDay,” followed by Chris Berman (1986-2016) and Samantha Ponder (2017-23).
By AP
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
DNC 2024
Here's who's scheduled to speak at the DNC on Tuesday
Former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are set to give prime-time speeches on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
By Sun-Times staff
 