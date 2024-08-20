Pop-up art exhibit promotes art, ideas and voting: 'This is the people's voice'

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Tucked west of the Democratic National Convention is the temporary “Into Action” exhibit, a curated gallery and festival aimed at elevating art, ideas and the power of voting.

“This is the people’s voice, set against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention,” said Yosi Sergant, the co-producer and co-curator behind the pop-up near the United Center, where the convention is being held this week.

Running until Thursday, the pop-up gallery will highlight over 240 artists and host dozens of performers and speakers, including singer-songwriter Jamila Woods and actress Rosario Dawson. At least half of the showcased pieces are from Chicago artists, and the rest are from all over the country.

Yosi Sergant is the co-producer and co-curator behind the “Into Action” pop-up near the United Center, where the convention is being held this week. Andrea Flores/For the Sun-Times

Sergant, who commissioned former President Barack Obama’s “Hope” poster in 2008, said politicians can only do so much. It’s art, culture and artists that help the community make sense of the world.

“Our democracy absolutely needs art and artists inside of it to help us make sense of the world around us, to help us dream past the obstacles that are in front of us, to help us make sense of life,” he said.

Whether it be Native American portraits displayed on worn-out luggage or uterus-shaped clothing hangers, every piece tells the story of struggle.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, we all deal with credit card debt, with hunger, with poverty, with the health industry and health care challenges, taking care of our elders, taking care of our kids,” Sergant said.

“These are the things that we all face challenges with, and they all need to be represented,” he said.

Joe Ivacic, who makes objects out of glass, is one of the featured artists of the “Into Action” pop-up exhibit. Andrea Flores/For the Sun-Times

One of the featured artists is Joe Ivacic, who makes objects out of glass. A couple of his featured pieces include a painting of a protest broadly stroked over a police shield (made of glass), the other of a bullet-stricken book bag (also made of glass) set in a disorganized classroom.

With the mic already off, he confesses many people hate doing this work, but it’s necessary.

“Whether you’re looking at political cartoons or whether you’re looking at large-scale paintings, art has multiple purposes. It can beautify, it can provide information, it can force you to think like good literature or a piece of music. It provides duality of sides,” Ivacic said.

“As an artist, my job is to hopefully get people to question their perspective and say, ‘You know what? Maybe my world isn’t consistent with everybody’s world.’”

Tony WHLGN, a visiting Detroit artist, has been a community leader and artist over the last decade.

“And what I’m learning is helping me to formulate a better opinion about where I want to take things in my life,” WHLGN said.

He calls the showcase “thought-provoking.”

“I think if you don’t know what the political climate is in this country, you could get a sense of what it feels like from looking at a lot of these pieces and reading some of the statements that these artists have put up,” WHLGN said.

Though Sergant couldn’t officially disclose some important political figures set to attend their events, he insists the public will not want to miss the next couple of days.

“My hope is that people will come see the truth that’s on the wall about who we are and have been and what it’s going to take for us to get there,” Sergant said.

The “Into Action” gallery is at 2226 W. Walnut St., just a short walk away from the new Damen stop on the Near West Side. The event is free, but RSVP is required.