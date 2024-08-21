Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DNC 2024 Chicago Politics

At the 1996 DNC in Chicago, Bill Clinton sought to build a 'bridge to the 21st century'

The former president speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. At the 1996 convention, months before the start of his second term and the scandals that came with it, he saw an America ‘on the right track.’

By  Scott Fornek
   
DNCCHI-23.jpg8/29/96 United Center on Chicago's West Side Last Night of the Democratic Convention President Bill Clinton waves to the crowd. photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais(Chgo Sun-Times)

President Bill Clinton waves to the crowd on the last night of the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The last time Bill Clinton spoke at a Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he was selling a bridge.

Building one, actually. A “bridge to the 21st century.”

Think of it like an earlier Democratic version of “Infrastructure Week.”

“Four years from now, we begin a new century, full of enormous possibilities and new challenges,” the incumbent Democratic president told nearly 5,000 delegates and alternates at the United Center.

“Let us resolve to build that bridge to the 21st century, to meet our challenges, protect our basic values and prepare our people for the future.”

Of course, when Clinton made that speech on August 29, 1996, he had a few bridges lying ahead of himself to cross. Monica Lewinsky was already working as a White House intern, but the scandal over the presidential affair — and all the shame and late-night punchlines — was still well over a year in the future.

But a few clouds were already on the horizon. Like Kamala Harris this year, Clinton made a “surprise” appearance on the convention’s opening day in 1996, greeting delegates in a live video feed from Toledo, Ohio. But some of Clinton’s nomination hoopla was overshadowed by another sex scandal that surfaced as the convention opened and prompted the resignation of Clinton aide Dick Morris.

For the most part, though, the ’96 convention itself was a success for Clinton — and Chicago.

It helped Clinton win another term over dour 73-year-old Republican challenger Bob Dole — and, of course, a place in history as the second president to be impeached.

And it helped Mayor Richard M. Daley exorcise the ghosts still haunting the city’s convention history from his father’s 1968 debacle.

And as for that bridge? The Chicago Sun-Times featured Clinton’s pledge on the front page — and the newspaper’s cover wound up on T-shirts that quickly went on sale to departing delegates.

“America is on the right track to the 21st century,” Clinton told delegates.

IMG_0929.jpg

A T-shirt featuring Bill Clinton at the 1996 Democratic National Convention on the front page of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Scott Fornek/Sun-Times

Share
DNC Day 3 Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
'Let’s stop talking about 1968.' Chicago's top cop defends dozens of arrests during DNC protest in West Loop
Democrats united despite tide of pro-Palestinian protests, Illinois delegates say
A 70-year-old doctor criticizes authorities for his ‘totally unjustified, ridiculous arrest’ at DNC
Barack y Michelle Obama apoyan a Kamala Harris en la DNC de Chicago: ‘Sí, ella puede’
Manifestantes se enfrentan a la policía provocando docenas de detenciones en el West Loop
‘Kamala is brat’: Chicago is ground zero for clever — and unofficial — DNC garb
Scenes from the 2024 Democratic National Convention
The Latest
PLOVERCHICK-080624-22.jpg
News
Chicago piping plover chick spotted wandering Wisconsin beach
Nagamo, who is the only surviving chick from the full clutch of eggs laid at Montrose Beach this summer, was spotted hanging out at a beach in Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-53
DNC 2024
'Let’s stop talking about 1968.' Chicago's top cop defends dozens of arrests during DNC protest in West Loop
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said some of the people who joined the protest outside the Israeli consulate grew violent and damaged property. “That was their intent,” Snelling said. “As a Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to deescalate that situation.”
By Andy Grimm Sophie Sherry , and 4 more
 
DNCprotestMon-082024-6-2.jpg
DNC 2024
Democrats united despite tide of pro-Palestinian protests, Illinois delegates say
A small but vocal contingent of delegates have withheld support for Kamala Harris unless she commits to cutting off U.S. weapon supplies to Israel, leading Illinois members of Congress to warn boycotting the polls could tip the scale toward Donald Trump.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
DETAINEDDOCTOR-082024-3.jpg
DNC 2024
A 70-year-old doctor criticizes authorities for his ‘totally unjustified, ridiculous arrest’ at DNC
The retiree says he was not protesting against the Democratic National Convention and did not realize he entered a breached security fence on Monday.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ  and Tom Schuba
 
Screenshot 2024-08-21 at 1.46.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familia del adolescente de Plainfield asesinado a tiros por la Policía de Chicago en Pilsen quiere respuestas
La familia de Alex Cortéz, de 16 años de edad, dijo que los oficiales tenían muchas preguntas para ellos, pero se negaron a responder a sus preguntas sobre las circunstancias del tiroteo ocurrido a primeras horas del domingo.
By Cindy Hernandez
 