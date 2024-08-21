Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DNC 2024 News Chicago

Nearly 70 protesters arrested in Loop as pro-Palestinian demonstrators engage with cops

Police clashed with demonstrators outside a rail station on Madison Street about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those detained are being brought to a police station at Belmont and Western where they are expected to be booked and released.

By  Andy Grimm
   
Chicago police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash outside the Israeli consulate in the Loop on Tuesday. A police supervisor declared the demonstration unlawful and nearly 70 people were taken into custody.

Chicago police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash outside the Israeli consulate in the Loop on Tuesday. Demonstrators moved toward cops. A police supervisor declared the demonstration unlawful, and nearly 70 people were taken into custody.

Tyler Pasciak-LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Protesters set up for a long night outside the Belmont and Western police station in Roscoe Village on Tuesday, where a steady stream of police squadrols arrived at intervals starting around 10 p.m., delivering arrestees from the pro-Palestinian protest that began at the Israeli consulate downtown.

The protesters walked directly into a large group of police officials, four officers deep, around 7:30 p.m. on Madison Street. The officers began to push them the other way and yelled, “Move back, move back.” Scuffles began to break out, and officers wearing helmets moved into the crowd.

A spokesman for the National Lawyers Guild said that nearly 70 people had been arrested as of 9 p.m.

Related

Late Tuesday evening, about two dozen people sat beside a pile of snacks, bottled water and blankets, on a narrow strip of grass along Western Avenue outside the police station, talking and only looking up when squadrols rolled past on their way to a rear entrance.

Alexis Oiler, 32, said her partner was arrested on suspicion of failure to disperse, but she said he had been shouting at police officers from behind a tape line where police had instructed them to move.

“Police had been giving orders to disperse the whole time we were down there,” said Oiler, who is visiting Chicago from Ohio.

“They wouldn’t let us leave, and that [area behind the tape] was where they told us we could stand.

Supporters and attorneys from the National Lawyers Guild wait for arrestees to leave the police station at Belmont and Western so Tuesday night

Supporters and attorneys from the National Lawyers Guild wait for arrestees to leave the police station at Belmont and Western so Tuesday night

Andy Grimm/Sun-Times

“The mass arrests,” Oiler said, “seemed like overkill. This was a small group of people. They didn’t go anywhere. They didn’t do anything. They weren’t breaking anything,” said Oiler, who previously lived in Chicago.

“I think Chicago wasted a lot of taxpayer dollars over-policing the city for the DNC, and if nothing happened, then I guess it looks like a waste of money.”

Oiler left after a lawyer at the station told her that her partner would probably spend several hours being processed.

“I’m not worried about him. He’ll be fine,” she said. “I’m worried about my friends in Palestine.”

A queue of squadrols at the back of the Belmont and Western police station on Tuesday,

A queue of squadrols at the back of the Belmont and Western police station on Tuesday,

Andy Grimm/Sun-Times

The entryway at the back of the station left a wrought iron fence and a good 50 yards of parking lot between supporters and the arrested protesters.

Each vehicle held only four or five arrestees.

As of 10 p.m. the charges detainees were facing were not known.

Abortion rights protesters joined pro-Palestinian activists in a march down Michigan Avenue on Sunday afternoon, the day before the Democratic National Convention opened.

Abortion rights protesters joined pro-Palestinian activists in a march down Michigan Avenue on Sunday afternoon, the day before the Democratic National Convention opened.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Misdemeanor defendants were expected to be processed and released within hours, but some of the protesters arrested during Sunday’s demonstration were not released until Monday.

Share
DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
Stephen Colbert calmly responds to protesters shouting during Nancy Pelosi interview
Biden sube al escenario de la DNC de Chicago: ‘Debemos preservar la democracia’
El alcalde Brandon Johnson da la bienvenida a los delegados de la DNC. ‘No hay mejor lugar para empezar'
Ready for primetime — Pritzker blasts Trump's 'stupidity,' praises Kamala Harris in high-profile DNC speech
Obama pride is the vibe at South Loop DNC watch party
'Shut down the DNC': Protesters clash with police leading to dozens of arrests
Barack and Michelle Obama rally for Kamala Harris at Chicago DNC: 'Yes she can'
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks to delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday.
La Voz Chicago
Biden sube al escenario de la DNC de Chicago: ‘Debemos preservar la democracia’
En una noche centrada en el Presidente Joe Biden pasando la antorcha a la Vicepresidenta Kamala Harris, algunas de las más importantes estrellas políticas de Illinois también subieron al escenario el lunes para dar inicio a la convención de cuatro días.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Brandon Johnson da la bienvenida a los delegados de la DNC. ‘No hay mejor lugar para empezar'
‘Como hombre negro que está criando a una niña negra en el lado oeste de Chicago, sé que mi hija no solo verá un reflejo de sí misma en la Casa Blanca, sino en nuestros valores estadounidenses más profundos’, dijo Johnson a una audiencia mundial.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
People with suitcases stand outside a migrant shelter at the Inn of Chicago, located at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville is seen in this photo, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Los arrendadores de refugios para migrantes de Chicago reciben millones del Ayuntamiento a pesar de tener problemas fiscales y deudas con el IRS
Remo Polselli fue a la cárcel por fraude fiscal y ha tenido más problemas con el IRS. Sin embargo, el Ayuntamiento ha gastado $28 millones para albergar a migrantes en dos edificios de su propiedad, según descubrió el Sun-Times. Es uno de los dos propietarios de refugios que reciben dinero de los contribuyentes a pesar de que deben dinero al gobierno.
By Tim Novak  and Robert Herguth
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
IMG_9905.jpg
DNC 2024
Obama pride is the vibe at South Loop DNC watch party
Guests gathered at Bureau Bar and Restaurant were excited as Chicagoans to see former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama headline Tuesday night.
By Kade Heather
 