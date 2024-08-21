Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DNC night 3 full schedule: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder and more

Mindy Kaling will host tonight’s programming, which also includes Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will headline the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday.

Tim Walz is set to deliver his acceptance speech of the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday during night three of the Democratic National Convention.

His speech will headline a star-studded program that includes Mindy Kaling and Kenan Thompson, plus musicians John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Maren Morris.

Here’s the full schedule:

5:30 PM

Call to Order
Alex Hornbrook
Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In
Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey

Invocation
Sri Rakesh Bhatt
Sri Siva Vishnu Temple

Bishop Leah D. Daughtry
The House of the Lord Churches

Pledge of Allegiance
Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN

National Anthem
Jess Davis

Presentation of Honorary Resolutions
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.

Remarks
Mini Timmaraju
President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All

Remarks
Alexis McGill Johnson
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Remarks
Cecile Richards
Reproductive Rights Champion

Remarks
Kelley Robinson
President of the Human Rights Campaign

Remarks
Jessica Mackler
President of EMILYs List

Remarks
María Teresa Kumar
Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino

Remarks
The Honorable Tom Suozzi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

6:00

Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Cory Booker
United States Senator, New Jersey

Joint Remarks
The Honorable Aftab Pureval
Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio

The Honorable Cavalier Johnson
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Joint Remarks
Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch
Lead pipe removal advocates

Remarks
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”
The Honorable Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado

Remarks
The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks
The Honorable Suzan DelBene
Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Remarks
The Honorable Keith Ellison
Attorney General of Minnesota

Remarks
The Honorable Dana Nessel
Attorney General of Michigan

Joint Remarks
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Performance
Maren Morris
American singer-songwriter

7:00

Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks
The Honorable Chris Murphy
United States Senator, Connecticut

Remarks
The Honorable Javier Salazar
Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas

Remarks
The Honorable Pete Aguilar
Chair of the House Democratic Caucus

Influencer Remarks
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Content creator

Remarks
Olivia Troye
Former Trump administration national security official

Remarks
The Honorable Geoff Duncan
Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia

Remarks
The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Remarks
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell
Retired United States Capitol Police Officer

Remarks
The Honorable Andy Kim
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey

Influencer Remarks
Olivia Julianna
Content creator

Performance
Stevie Wonder
American singer-songwriter and musician

Remarks
Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025
American comedian and actor

8:00

Host Introduction
Mindy Kaling

Remarks
The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader

Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States

Remarks
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi
Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives

Remarks
The Honorable Josh Shapiro
Governor of Pennsylvania

Remarks
Alexander Hudlin

Jasper Emhoff

Arden Emhoff

Remarks
The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto
United States Senator, Nevada

9:00

Performance
Amanda Gorman
National Youth Poet Laureate

Remarks
The Honorable Wes Moore
Governor of Maryland

Remarks
The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter

Sheila E.
American singer and drummer

Remarks
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar
United States Senator, Minnesota

Remarks
Benjamin C. Ingman
Former student of Governor Walz

Remarks
The Honorable Tim Walz
Governor of Minnesota

Benediction
William Emmanuel Hall
Lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

DNC Day 3 Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

