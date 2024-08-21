Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DNC 2024 News Chicago

Fourth day of DNC demonstrations underway: 'We just want a peaceful protest'

The organizers of Wednesday’s demonstration are familiar with Chicago police and not affiliated with the group involved in Tuesday’s violence.

By  Mary NorkolEmmanuel CamarilloNader IssaFrank Main and Brett Chase
   
Marchers gather near United Center Wednesday afternoon.

Marchers gather near United Center Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A fourth day of protesting outside the Democratic National Convention began peacefully Wednesday afternoon, even though the latest group to march against the war in Gaza chose to do so without a permit.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine planned a parade from Union Park to the United Center, where the DNC was underway. Among those set to speak in the arena are former President Bill Clinton and vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz.

The demonstration follows Tuesday’s violent clash in the West Loop between protesters and Chicago police officers, which led to 59 arrests.

However, the group involved in Tuesday’s violence was not affiliated with the coalition that planned Wednesday’s event. Rather, the organizers of Wednesday’s demonstration are familiar with Chicago police.

The group has held dozens of protests against the war in Gaza since October.

Related

Four young men wearing black and white keffiyeh scarves actually approached a Chicago police commander at the edge of the park Wednesday to discuss how and why they set up a perimeter and why they were there.

“We approached him and he was friendly,” said one of the young men, who would not give their names. “We just want a peaceful protest and we know they have jobs to do.”

Palestinian flags and kuffiyehs flowed in the wind as chants ripped through the crowd. The protest was meant to be “family-friendly” and several parents brought their small children, who held miniature Palestinian flags and clapped along to chants.

A 26-year-old Palestinian-American protester painted a mask with the Palestinian flag to catch people’s attention.

“It was just a good way to express everything about Palestine,” said the organizer, who didn’t give his name for fear of being targeted online. “It’s art, you know? When people see art, it catches their eye.”

The Jefferson Park resident said his dad started bringing him to pro-Palestinian protests in 2008 when he was just 10 years old.

“It didn’t start on Oct. 7th and people are just now starting to get it,” he said. “It needs all the exposure it can get. It’s all I can do for my people who are getting killed.”

Riverside resident Sara Vacek thought it was important to draw a connection between the push for reproductive rights in the Democratic Party and the atrocities faced by pregnant people in Gaza.

“Women in Gaza, they have no prenatal care, no postnatal care,” Vacek said. “It’s not acceptable for Vice President [Kamala] Harris to be preaching about reproductive rights and abandoning women’s rights in Gaza.”

While marching down Washington Street near where delegates gathered at the United Center, Vacek held a sign that read “Wanna talk about reproductive rights?” on one side and “Tent scraps for menstrual pads, C-sections w/o anesthesia, mothers eating birdseed” on the other.

A police helicopter buzzed over the rally, and Chicago police stood nearby but kept their distance. Police Supt. Larry Snelling appeared on the front lines, as he has since demonstrations began Sunday night.

During a press conference earlier Wednesday, Snelling was asked about allowing unpermitted marches to go forward. Snelling said police officials would assess unpermitted events “as they happen,” like they did on Tuesday night.

“People have the right to assemble,” he said. “However, we are going to control the situations. When we get there, we’ll make an assessment of what’s happening, and if we know we need to take action, we’ll take action.”

Organizers said they would follow the same route as a march held Monday, starting west on Washington Boulevard. The march began with no resistance from Chicago police.

The crowd chanted “end the siege on Gaza now” and “no peace on stolen land.”

Contributing: David Struett

Share
DNC Day 3 Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
'Veep' actress Louis-Dreyfus moderates discussion with Democratic women governors
Is Tim Walz too folksy? The Onion has the answer with the relaunch of its print paper
Democrats set Chicago convention roll call to a soundtrack: Here’s each song, by state or territory
DNC night 3 full schedule: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder and more
Notorious computer hacker charged with spray-painting Chicago cop car during West Loop protest
Maggots placed on breakfast bar at Loop hotel housing DNC delegates
Clinton unabridged? At 1996 DNC in Chicago, Bill Clinton vowed to build 'bridge to the 21st century'
The Latest
_Z093049.jpg
DNC 2024
DNC night 3 full schedule: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder and more
Mindy Kaling will host tonight’s programming, which also includes Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi.
By Katie Anthony
 
Chicago White Sox v San Francisco Giants
White Sox
Back to his roots, White Sox Andrew Vaughn enjoying "a kid's game"
Vaughn singles, drives in run with sacrifice fly
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The intersection of West 51st Street and South Ashland Avenue on the South Side.
Crime
1 dead, 5 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
On Tuesday night, two assailants fired shots at a group of people standing in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue, striking five people and a sixth man who was in a car that was driving by.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
standoff-082224_1_720.jpg
Crime
Escaped Mississippi detainee hides in ceiling of Near West Side restaurant for more than 15 hours
Joshua Zimmerman, 30, barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, about half a mile from the United Center, about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested early Wednesday.
By Mohammad Samra  and Mary Norkol
 
Protesters confront Chicago Police in the West Loop Tuesday night.
DNC 2024
Notorious computer hacker charged with spray-painting Chicago cop car during West Loop protest
Jeremy Hammond is a former member of the “hacktivist” collective known as Anonymous. He faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly scrawling an anarchist symbol on a cop car after protesters descended on the Israeli consulate.
By Tom Schuba  and Matthew Hendrickson
 