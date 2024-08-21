Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

How to watch Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president from Chicago’s United Center Wednesday night.

By  Katie Anthony
   

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

It’s veep night in the United Center.

On the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president.

The main programming begins at 6 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.

Views at home can watch on the C-SPAN live stream above, or on their YouTube channel or website.

Kamala Harris is set to take the stage Thursday night to accept the Democratic nomination for president.

Share
DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
Loyola's Sister Jean talks DNC, Israel-Hamas war and connecting with students as she turns 105
'Daily Show' roasts Pelosi, Clinton — and Lauren Underwood gets in a zinger too
Stephen Colbert calmly responds to protesters shouting during Nancy Pelosi interview
Biden sube al escenario de la DNC de Chicago: ‘Debemos preservar la democracia’
El alcalde Brandon Johnson da la bienvenida a los delegados de la DNC. ‘No hay mejor lugar para empezar'
Nearly 70 protesters arrested in Loop as pro-Palestinian demonstrators engage with cops
Ready for primetime — Pritzker blasts Trump's 'stupidity,' praises Kamala Harris in high-profile DNC speech
The Latest
364b_x368_6792_9.jpg
News
Loyola's Sister Jean talks DNC, Israel-Hamas war and connecting with students as she turns 105
“I live that time over and over again, it was just so fun,” Loyola University Chicago’s men’s basketball chaplain said of the team’s run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018.
By Mary Norkol
 
IMG_7306.jpg
Crime
SWAT standoff enters 14th hour with escaped Mississippi detainee on Near West Side
Joshua Zimmerman, 30, barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, Justin Smith, chief deputy with the DeSoto County Mississippi sheriff’s office told reporters Tuesday evening.
By Mohammad Samra
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Upset boyfriend loses trust in me based on one text
A vague response to an old fling has eroded his confidence in the relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband confides in his awful exes and lies about it
Retired man’s wife, who has helped him through back and hip surgeries, wishes he’d stop communicating with the women who cheated on him, stole from him and gave him STDs.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Colorful organic potatoes at a local farmers market
Taste
Spud-tastic — the humble potato is among the most versatile and popular vegetables
They are now grown globally and the Farmers’ Almanac estimates that the average American eats 120 pounds annually.
By Kristen Wood | Food Drink Life/AP
 