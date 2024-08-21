How to watch Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

It’s veep night in the United Center.

On the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president.

The main programming begins at 6 p.m. and is set to go until 10 p.m.

Views at home can watch on the C-SPAN live stream above, or on their YouTube channel or website.

Kamala Harris is set to take the stage Thursday night to accept the Democratic nomination for president.