Thursday, August 22, 2024
Is Beyoncé making a surprise appearance at the DNC? White House staffer hints with bee emoji

Beyoncé's song “Freedom” has become the theme song of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. On Thursday, a White House staffer tweeted out an emoji of a bee — possibly a hint for the DNC’s final night.

By  Ellery Jones
 Updated  
This combination photo shows Beyonce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on July 22, 2024.

AP Photos

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The potential for a surprise performance on the last night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday has been the subject of lots of speculation in the last few weeks.

Rumors have flown around about Taylor Swift for weeks, although she hasn’t shown up and a DNC insider told Deadline she isn’t coming. Beyoncé has been another name tossed around.

On Thursday, White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz added fuel to the fire by posting a bee emoji on X — which some users read as a nod to the Beyhive and a sign that she’ll be at the United Center.

Ruiz followed up with a reply, posting, “Sorry guys my 6 year old took my phone.”

But that’s done little to cool speculation. Rolling Stone reports that city officials have been prepping for a surprise performance, even though the appearance hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

Beyoncé's song “Freedom” has become the theme song of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. On Monday, when Harris made a surprise appearance on the DNC stage, she walked out as the song played.

Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell posted on X that a band was practicing Beyoncé's “Cuff It” during sound checks as well.

On Thursday, Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president as part of what’s already set to be a star-studded evening.

Pink was seen doing a sound check in the United Center on Thursday afternoon before the evening’s programming began.

The Chicks — the group formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — are expected to perform the national anthem at the start of the evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

