DNC Thursday full schedule: Kamala Harris, Pink and more
Vice President Kamala Harris will end the night with a primetime address. The evening will also feature speeches by Gabby Giffords, Eva Longoria and more.
The last night of the Democratic National Convention will be packed with speakers.
Vice President Kamala Harris will end the night with a primetime address. The evening will also feature speeches by Gabby Giffords, Eva Longoria and more.
The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are playing the National Anthem. Pink is set to perform before Harris’ speech. Beyoncé isn’t on the official schedule, but there’s widespread speculation she might show up.
The full schedule is below:
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Gavel In
Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Invocation
Everett Kelly
National President of the American Federation of Government Employees
Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem
Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA
Presentation of Colors
Illinois State Police Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Luna Maring
6th Grader from Oakland, California
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Joint Remarks
Becky Pringle
President of the National Education Association
Randi Weingarten
President of the American Federation of Teachers
Remarks
Alex Padilla
United States Senator, California
6:00 PM
Remarks
Marcia L. Fudge
Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Remarks
Ted W. Lieu
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Remarks
Tammy Baldwin
United States Senator, Wisconsin
Remarks
Katherine Clark
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip
Remarks
Joe Neguse
U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Leonardo Williams
Mayor of Durham, North Carolina
Remarks
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Remarks
Bob Casey
United States Senator, Pennsylvania
Remarks
Elizabeth Warren
United States Senator, Massachusetts
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure”
Jason Crow
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado
Remarks
Elissa Slotkin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan
Remarks
Pat Ryan
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
Reverend Al Sharpton
Civil rights leader
Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”
Dr. Yusef Salaam
Member of the New York City Council
Korey Wise
Activist
Raymond Santana
Activist
Kevin Richardson
Activist
7:00 PM
Joint Remarks
Amy Resner
Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris
Karrie Delaney
Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
Lisa Madigan
Former Attorney General of Illinois
Marc H. Morial
President of the National Urban League
Nathan Hornes
Former student at Corinthian Colleges
Tristan Snell
Former New York State Assistant Attorney General
Remarks
Maura Healey
Governor of Massachusetts
Remarks
Courtney Baldwin
Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor
Remarks
Deb Haaland
Remarks
John Russell
Content creator
Remarks
Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
Colin Allred
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”
Anya Cook, Florida
Craig Sicknick, New Jersey
Gail DeVore, Colorado
Juanny Romero, Nevada
Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina
8:00 PM
National Anthem
The Chicks
Host Introduction
Kerry Washington
Joint Remarks
Meena Harris
Ella Emhoff
Helena Hudlin
Remarks
D.L. Hughley
Remarks
Chris Swanson
Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan
A Conversation on Gun Violence
Lucy McBath
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia
Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.
Remarks
Gabrielle Giffords
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
Performance
Pink
Remarks
Mark Kelly
United States Senator, Arizona
Remarks
Leon E. Panetta
Former United States Secretary of Defense
Remarks
Ruben Gallego
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
Remarks
Gretchen Whitmer
Governor of Michigan
9:00 PM
Remarks
Eva Longoria
American actress and film producer
Remarks
Adam Kinzinger
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Remarks
Maya Harris
Remarks
Roy Cooper
Governor of North Carolina
Remarks
Kamala Harris
Vice President of the United States