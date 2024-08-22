Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Thursday, August 22, 2024
DNC Thursday full schedule: Kamala Harris, Pink and more

Vice President Kamala Harris will end the night with a primetime address. The evening will also feature speeches by Gabby Giffords, Eva Longoria and more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The last night of the Democratic National Convention will be packed with speakers.

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are playing the National Anthem. Pink is set to perform before Harris’ speech. Beyoncé isn’t on the official schedule, but there’s widespread speculation she might show up.

The full schedule is below:

5:30 PM

Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In
Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Invocation
Everett Kelly
National President of the American Federation of Government Employees

Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem
Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA

Presentation of Colors
Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance
Luna Maring
6th Grader from Oakland, California

Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks
Becky Pringle
President of the National Education Association

Randi Weingarten
President of the American Federation of Teachers

Remarks
Alex Padilla
United States Senator, California

6:00 PM

Remarks
Marcia L. Fudge
Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Remarks
Ted W. Lieu
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Remarks
Tammy Baldwin
United States Senator, Wisconsin

Remarks
Katherine Clark
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip

Remarks
Joe Neguse
U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader

Remarks
The Honorable Leonardo Williams
Mayor of Durham, North Carolina

Remarks
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks
Bob Casey
United States Senator, Pennsylvania

Remarks
Elizabeth Warren
United States Senator, Massachusetts

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure
Jason Crow
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado

Remarks
Elissa Slotkin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan

Remarks
Pat Ryan
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks
Reverend Al Sharpton
Civil rights leader

Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”
Dr. Yusef Salaam
Member of the New York City Council

Korey Wise
Activist

Raymond Santana
Activist

Kevin Richardson
Activist

7:00 PM

Joint Remarks
Amy Resner
Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris

Karrie Delaney
Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

Lisa Madigan
Former Attorney General of Illinois

Marc H. Morial
President of the National Urban League

Nathan Hornes
Former student at Corinthian Colleges

Tristan Snell
Former New York State Assistant Attorney General

Remarks
Maura Healey
Governor of Massachusetts

Remarks
Courtney Baldwin
Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor

Remarks
Deb Haaland

Remarks
John Russell
Content creator

Remarks
Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks
Colin Allred
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”
Anya Cook, Florida
Craig Sicknick, New Jersey
Gail DeVore, Colorado
Juanny Romero, Nevada
Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina

8:00 PM

National Anthem
The Chicks

Host Introduction
Kerry Washington

Joint Remarks
Meena Harris
Ella Emhoff
Helena Hudlin

Remarks
D.L. Hughley

Remarks
Chris Swanson
Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan

A Conversation on Gun Violence
Lucy McBath
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia
Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.

Remarks
Gabrielle Giffords
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Performance
Pink

Remarks
Mark Kelly
United States Senator, Arizona

Remarks
Leon E. Panetta
Former United States Secretary of Defense

Remarks
Ruben Gallego
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Remarks
Gretchen Whitmer
Governor of Michigan

9:00 PM

Remarks
Eva Longoria
American actress and film producer

Remarks
Adam Kinzinger
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks
Maya Harris

Remarks
Roy Cooper
Governor of North Carolina

Remarks
Kamala Harris
Vice President of the United States

