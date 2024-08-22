DNC Thursday full schedule: Kamala Harris, Pink and more

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The last night of the Democratic National Convention will be packed with speakers.

Vice President Kamala Harris will end the night with a primetime address. The evening will also feature speeches by Gabby Giffords, Eva Longoria and more.

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are playing the National Anthem. Pink is set to perform before Harris’ speech. Beyoncé isn’t on the official schedule, but there’s widespread speculation she might show up.

The full schedule is below:

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In

Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Invocation

Everett Kelly

National President of the American Federation of Government Employees

Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem

Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA

Presentation of Colors

Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance

Luna Maring

6th Grader from Oakland, California

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks

Becky Pringle

President of the National Education Association

Randi Weingarten

President of the American Federation of Teachers

Remarks

Alex Padilla

United States Senator, California

6:00 PM

Remarks

Marcia L. Fudge

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Remarks

Ted W. Lieu

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Remarks

Tammy Baldwin

United States Senator, Wisconsin

Remarks

Katherine Clark

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip

Remarks

Joe Neguse

U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Leonardo Williams

Mayor of Durham, North Carolina

Remarks

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks

Bob Casey

United States Senator, Pennsylvania

Remarks

Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator, Massachusetts

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure”

Jason Crow

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado

Remarks

Elissa Slotkin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan

Remarks

Pat Ryan

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

Reverend Al Sharpton

Civil rights leader

Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”

Dr. Yusef Salaam

Member of the New York City Council

Korey Wise

Activist

Raymond Santana

Activist

Kevin Richardson

Activist

7:00 PM

Joint Remarks

Amy Resner

Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris

Karrie Delaney

Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

Lisa Madigan

Former Attorney General of Illinois

Marc H. Morial

President of the National Urban League

Nathan Hornes

Former student at Corinthian Colleges

Tristan Snell

Former New York State Assistant Attorney General

Remarks

Maura Healey

Governor of Massachusetts

Remarks

Courtney Baldwin

Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor

Remarks

Deb Haaland

Remarks

John Russell

Content creator

Remarks

Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

Colin Allred

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”

Anya Cook, Florida

Craig Sicknick, New Jersey

Gail DeVore, Colorado

Juanny Romero, Nevada

Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina

8:00 PM

National Anthem

The Chicks

Host Introduction

Kerry Washington

Joint Remarks

Meena Harris

Ella Emhoff

Helena Hudlin

Remarks

D.L. Hughley

Remarks

Chris Swanson

Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan

A Conversation on Gun Violence

Lucy McBath

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia

Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.

Remarks

Gabrielle Giffords

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Performance

Pink

Remarks

Mark Kelly

United States Senator, Arizona

Remarks

Leon E. Panetta

Former United States Secretary of Defense

Remarks

Ruben Gallego

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Remarks

Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of Michigan

9:00 PM

Remarks

Eva Longoria

American actress and film producer

Remarks

Adam Kinzinger

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks

Maya Harris

Remarks

Roy Cooper

Governor of North Carolina

Remarks

Kamala Harris

Vice President of the United States

