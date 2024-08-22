How to watch Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention
Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president from the United Center in Chicago.
It’s the night the entire Democratic National Convention leads up to — Kamala Harris’ acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president.
Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech from the United Center on the fourth, and final, night of the convention.
The night’s main programming is set to begin at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.
Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel or website.
VP nominee Walz offers Chicago DNC playbook of middle class, Midwestern values — and ‘mind your own damn business’
