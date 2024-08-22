Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Thursday, August 22, 2024
DNC 2024 Politics Elections

How to watch Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president from the United Center in Chicago.

By  Katie Anthony
   

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

It’s the night the entire Democratic National Convention leads up to — Kamala Harris’ acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president.

Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech from the United Center on the fourth, and final, night of the convention.

The night’s main programming is set to begin at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

Those watching from home can tune into C-SPAN’s broadcast above, or watch from their YouTube channel or website.

DNC Day 3 Latest Updates

