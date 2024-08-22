Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Political action committee founded by drag artists holds get-out-the-vote event

Drag PAC seeks to attract voters and support candidates fighting for the LGBTQ community.

By  Kaitlin Washburn and Andrea Flores
   
DRAGNIGHT-082224-43.jpg

Detox and Willam perform at Drag Night Chicago at the Metro Wednesday night, August 21, 2024.

Barry Brecheisen/For the Sun-Times

Drag performers have long been involved in activism, a show earlier this week reminded a crowd of young people.

The drag show, held on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, was put on by Drag PAC, a new political action committee working to get out the vote among young people. The group performed in front of a packed house at Metro in Wrigleyville. Ticket sales benefited the PAC.

“Drag artists offer something special that people want to pay attention to,” said Miss Toto, a Chicago drag queen who was the DJ for Wednesday’s show. “Everyone loves a little moment. And while we’re having fun, let’s step back and talk about these serious issues.”

Those issues include advocating for protections for the trans community and drag performing and fighting against anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ legislation, said James Eidel with Drag PAC. The ACLU is tracking 527 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S. this year.

Drag PAC was recently founded by several famous drag artists to attract young voters and support candidates fighting for the LGBTQ community, Eidel said. The new PAC has raised about $140,000, according to campaign finance data from OpenSecrets.

DRAGNIGHT-082224-25.jpg

Lucy Stoole performs at Drag Night Chicago at the Metro Wednesday night, August 21, 2024.

Barry Brecheisen/For the Sun-Times

The PAC put on the drag show during the DNC to draw more attention to their cause, Eidel said.

“It felt like we were doing something serious and important and still had fun,” Miss Toto said. “The DNC was the perfect opportunity. Everyone is galvanized right now and energized.”

She added that she hasn’t felt an election season buzz like this since former President Barack Obama’s first run in 2008.

Chicago’s own Lucy Stoole kicked off the drag show. She started her performance telling the crowd the show is the real DNC — Drag Night in Chicago.

Other performers included Bambi Banks Couleé, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Angelíca Grace, Sheeza Woman, Willam and Honey Mahogany, who also is a delegate at the convention from San Francisco.

DRAGNIGHT-082224-40.jpg

Willam performs at Drag Night Chicago at the Metro Wednesday night, August 21, 2024.

Barry Brecheisen/For the Sun-Times

This election cycle, nearly 15 million Gen Zers are eligible to vote, Eigel said, and an estimated 5 million of them identify as LGBTQ.

“That’s a powerful base,” Eigel said. “Our main objective is to motivate them to get out and vote and get involved.”

Eigel added, “Drag has always been disarming — it takes away the sting of being talked at, to talked to. Younger voters need to be talked to, they need messaging that feels relevant for them.”

Drag PAC also took its messaging to the floor of the United Center this week. Drag queens, including BenDeLaCreme and Peppermint, mingled with delegates.

“That was the most joyous moment,” Eigel said. “We got to interact with people on the floor to deliver serious content and messaging. … Our presence was a vibration, it was truly queer and youthful and it felt so good.”

At the show, Miss Toto and Eigel said the “powerful and special” energy stayed high all night.

“People in town for the DNC got to experience the power of Chicago drag,” Miss Toto said. “Chicago drag is at the forefront of advocacy.”

Share
