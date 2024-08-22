Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 22, 2024
DNC 2024 News Chicago

Tension in the streets near the United Center as Kamala Harris takes the stage

The fraught moment seemed to put at risk a week that could still end with mostly peaceful protests and just 72 arrests. Either way, it will long be remembered in a city with a deep history of political conventions and activism.

By  Nader IssaViolet MillerBrett ChaseFrank Main and Tom Schuba
   
Protesters gather on Lake Street Thursday night.

Protesters gather on Lake Street Thursday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Sun-Times

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Tension began to build at Union Park late Thursday during the final protest march outside Chicago’s Democratic National Convention, and in the final moments before Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage blocks away at the United Center.

After an earlier parade in the streets near the arena returned to the West Side park, hundreds of Chicago police officers began to block a march against the war in Gaza from continuing. The protesters said they wanted to keep marching until Harris took the stage.

Many members of the crowd remained under the L tracks on Lake Street around 9 p.m., standing shoulder-to-shoulder while pounding on drums and chanting “Gaza! Gaza!”

Negotiations between a police liaison from the group and Police Supt. Larry Snelling went nowhere, and organizers began to encourage the crowd to demonstrate further in the weeks to come — a sign the crowd would soon disperse.

“Please organize protests when you go home,” they said. “We have to build organization to win.”

Still, police remained on guard as the Democratic presidential nominee neared the biggest speech of her political career. A sit-in that began on Ashland Avenue, just south of Lake, quickly grew to 60 participants.

The moment seemed to put at risk a week that could still end with mostly peaceful protests and just 72 arrests. Either way, it will long be remembered in a city with a deep history of political conventions and activism.

“What we’ve learned here is that preparation is everything,” Snelling told reporters earlier in the day. “Two things you need for success: Opportunity and preparation. We had the opportunity to respond to the Democratic National Convention, and we were prepared for it.”

Hatem Abudayyeh, a local Palestinian activist and organizer of many of the week’s marches, called it an “incredibly successful week” with thousands taking to the streets to demand the Democrats in power end U.S. aid to Israel.

They also warned that, if Harris doesn’t change course on the issue, she’ll lose in November.

Protesters set out to finish the week strong, creating a palpable contrast between the party celebrating Harris at the United Center and a group chanting about genocide blocks away, trying to get the Democrats’ attention.

The group rallied at Union Park before beginning a march on Washington Boulevard. The turnout seemed just as strong as earlier marches Monday and Wednesday, though the latest crowd seemed denser, with people marching shoulder-to-shoulder in the street.

A member of the U.S. Out of the Philippines Contingent, who declined to give their last name for fear of retribution, chanted alongside the rest of their group as they arrived at the rally Thursday: “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air, U.S. out of everywhere.”

In the sea of Palestinian flags and signs condemning the killings in Gaza, a handful of people also protested other causes. Spotted were signs that said: “Only the Struggle has won women’s rights,” pointing to the rollback of abortion rights in states across the country; and “Corporations are not people,” decrying the 2010 Citizens United ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which enabled companies to spend unlimited funds on elections.

But one theme emerged: A particular ire toward Harris, who received a raucous ovation when she took the stage at the United Center.

In the streets nearby, they chanted “Killer Kamala, you will see, Palestine will be free!”

Share
DNC Day 4 Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
JD Vance called Chicago the US murder capital. Is he right?
Harris' speech watched by sorority sisters at South Loop bar
Kamala Harris vows to transcend ‘divisive battles of the past,’ accepts nomination at Chicago DNC
Republican Kinzinger welcomed as hero at DNC for opposing Trump — ‘a weak man pretending to be strong’
Beyoncé's publicist says she's not performing at the DNC after all
PAC founded by drag artists holds get-out-the-vote event
Student from Belmont Cragin, who witnessed drive-by shooting, speaks at DNC
The Latest
Bears Chiefs Football
Bears
Bears' roster built to for Caleb Williams to win now, but it'll help Tyson Bagent, too
In a perfect world for the Bears, Bagent won’t play a meaningful snap this season, but the tumult of the NFL schedule forces most teams to turn to their backup at some point.
By Jason Lieser
 
Nazareth quarterback Logan Malachuk passed for 3,477 yards last season and accounted for 42 total TDs.
High School Football
No. 4 Nazareth focuses on conditioning to overcome early-season struggles
The Roadrunners started 0-4 last year and barely squeaked into the playoffs. They were 2-5 to begin the 2022 season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This combination photo shows Beyonce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on July 22, 2024.
DNC 2024
Beyoncé's publicist says she's not performing at the DNC after all
Thursday evening, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a representative for the pop superstar said she was never scheduled to attend. Beyoncé's longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure confirmed the report on Instagram.
By Ellery Jones
 
DRAGNIGHT-082224-43.jpg
DNC 2024
PAC founded by drag artists holds get-out-the-vote event
Drag PAC seeks to attract voters and support candidates fighting for the LGBTQ+ community.
By Kaitlin Washburn  and Andrea Flores
 
White Sox Giants Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Davis Martin then and now: 'Night and day difference'
Martin bringing best stuff of career, expanded arsenal to Sox’ rotation
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 