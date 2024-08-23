DNC street reopening schedule
The Democratic National Convention ended Thursday night, but roads around the United Center and McCormick Place won’t be completely cleared until Monday.
Check below for the city’s schedule of road openings:
McCormick Place perimeter reopening timeline:
- Friday — all major intersections will be cleared by 3 p.m., including the Interstate 55 off ramp.
- Sunday — Cermak Road between Michigan and Indiana avenues will be clear by 6 a.m., all areas will be open by 8 a.m., and 75% of assets will be cleared from curbs.
- Monday — Area will be completely reopened by 6 a.m.
United Center perimeter reopening timeline:
- Saturday — Damen, Wood, and Adams will open by noon, along with most major intersections.
- Sunday — Churches on Washington Boulevard and on Damen will be accessible by 6 a.m. All areas open, with 75% of assets cleared from curbs by noon. Henry Horner Homes residents must still access the homes through the parking lot on Paulina until end-of-day Sunday.
- Monday — Completely reopened by noon.
The city says it is prioritizing opening access to the perimeter zones at the former vehicle checkpoints.
