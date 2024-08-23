Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
DNC street reopening schedule

The Democratic National Convention ended Thursday night, but roads around the United Center and McCormick Place won’t be completely cleared until Monday.

By  David Struett
   
A road closure near McCormick Place.

A road closure outside McCormick Place on Thursday because of the Democratic National Convention.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Check below for the city’s schedule of road openings:

McCormick Place perimeter reopening timeline:

  • Friday — all major intersections will be cleared by 3 p.m., including the Interstate 55 off ramp.
  • Sunday — Cermak Road between Michigan and Indiana avenues will be clear by 6 a.m., all areas will be open by 8 a.m., and 75% of assets will be cleared from curbs.
  • Monday — Area will be completely reopened by 6 a.m.

United Center perimeter reopening timeline:

  • Saturday — Damen, Wood, and Adams will open by noon, along with most major intersections.
  • Sunday — Churches on Washington Boulevard and on Damen will be accessible by 6 a.m. All areas open, with 75% of assets cleared from curbs by noon. Henry Horner Homes residents must still access the homes through the parking lot on Paulina until end-of-day Sunday.
  • Monday — Completely reopened by noon.

The city says it is prioritizing opening access to the perimeter zones at the former vehicle checkpoints.

Trifold 2024 DNC Public Map McCormick Place 0722.jpg

The Secret Service security perimeter map around McCormick Place for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Office of Emergency Management and Communications

Trifold 2024 DNC Public Map United Center 0722.jpg

The Secret Service security perimeter map around the United Center for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Office of Emergency Management and Communications

